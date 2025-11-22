Errors, bugs, questions - page 1444

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Artyom Trishkin:
Which something does not allow to fix edits...
Then use GiT instead of SVN. Also, this repository is for development, not for failover storage. In case of failures, you should either merge to the cloud or backup to other storage locations.
 
Still haven't received an answer to my question. https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1463#comment_2085002
Maybe the Metakvot representatives can join in and give an opinion or suggest options for correcting the error.
 
Alexandr:
Still haven't received an answer to my question. https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1463#comment_2085002
Maybe Metakvot representatives can join in and give an opinion or suggest options for fixing the error.

We are working on this problem. Do you have Win 10 x32 ?

 
Artyom Trishkin:

An error appears when trying to commit changes of the source code to the repository:


Cure checksum mismatch error when trying to commit changes in MQL5 Storage as follows:

  1. Rename the problem file on your computer (in doing so, the File in MetaEditor, in the "Navigator" window, loses the check mark or exclamation mark icon).
  2. In MetaEditor right click on the root "MQL5" folder and command "Fix".
  3. Right-click on the root "MQL5" folder in MetaEditor and select "Refresh" (this command is located in the top tenth place of the drop-down menu).
  4. Rename the problem file back on your computer.
  5. Right-click on the problem file in the MetaEditor and select "MQL5 Storage -> Add".
  6. In MetaEditor right-click on the "MQL5" root folder and select "Fix".
 
"We're working on this problem. You have Win 10 x32".
That's right. I have Win 10 x32. P.S. 1. I don't know how to insert quotes in a post 2. In new Edge browser I can write from new line after pressing "HTML" button.
 
Alexandr:
"We're working on this problem. You have Win 10 x32".
That's right. I have Win 10 x32.
Thanks for the message. Fixed. Wait for the next build to be released.
 
Thank you for all your help. Looking forward to the release of the new build.
[Deleted]  
Alexandr:
Thanks for the help. Looking forward to the release of the new build.

Same thing

I'd fire someone from the development team if I were the boss. Just for show - so that they would be more careful in the future.

Bloop bloop - and threw people the terminal with a serious bug, pre-installed not even minimally checked because it was lazy.

 
Ром:

Same thing

I'd fire someone from the development team if I were the boss. Purely for show - so that they would be more careful in the future.

Gap gaffe - and threw people the terminal with a serious bug, before even a minimum check because it was a bummer.

Alexander:

Thank you for the message. Fixed. Wait for the next build.
Can you read? It is clearly written. Wait for the next build.
[Deleted]  
Aidas Geguzis:
Can you read? It's clearly written. Wait for the next build.
And if you are bombarded?
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