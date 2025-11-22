Errors, bugs, questions - page 1450
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In the navigator, press to change the code and there is an error
build 940 vin 10 64x
Question - why can't I close an open position, I only hear a beep. MT5 build 1210 Opening MB earlier (a week ago) this was not the case. Any suggestions before I try to reinstall the terminal?
writes a disabled person a warrant
Figured it out! It turns out that only limit orders are allowed in the Stock section, and I was trying to close on the market. ... It's all done to stop people from pipsing. I.e. I have to put a Limit order to close it.
real
Tester report and "results" tab in tester build 940 do not match prices
After upgrading to MT4 build 940 products from the Market stop working - people in the mailbox are asking questions, like, why did indicators work before the upgrade, and now they all stopped? I have tried to run my own indicator that was downloaded from the Market, it did not work. I have tried to run it from my working folder with the source code - it works.
What have I got into trouble with? All products from Market are dead?
I see that newly downloaded indicators are loaded and work without problems. But those that were downloaded from the Market are dead. The main thing is that they cannot be downloaded from the Market again... Trouble...
I noticed that the newly downloaded indicators have no problem downloading and working. But the ones that were previously downloaded from the Market - they're dead.And most importantly, they cannot be downloaded from the Market again... Trouble...
1. What's in the logs?
2. Why no download? Uninstall the product and download again.