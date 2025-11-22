Errors, bugs, questions - page 1441
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When I try to become a signal buyer it says subscription failed. what could be the reason?
in the logbook:
2015.11.27 17:30:23.482 '100980': Signal - error purchasing product [142893] - attempt to subscribe to foreign signal, broker enabled only own signals
When I try to become a signal buyer it says subscription failed. what could be the reason?
in the logbook:
2015.11.27 17:30:23.482 '100980': Signal - error purchasing product [142893] - attempt to subscribe to foreign signal, broker enabled only own signals
after upgrading the terminal, the ArrayResize bug appeared
fix it please. (withArraySetAsSeries(t,true);)
#property indicator_chart_window
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
ArraySetAsSeries(t,true);
ArrayResize(t,11);
for(int a=0;a<ArraySize(t);a++)
t[a]=a;
//---
string txt="";
for(int a=0;a<ArraySize(t);a++)
txt+=t[a]+" ";
Print(txt);
//---
ArrayResize(t,ArraySize(t)+1);
t[0]=11;
//---
txt="";
for(int a=0;a<ArraySize(t);a++)
txt+=t[a]+" ";
Print(txt);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
int t[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const int begin,
const double &price[])
{
//---
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
after upgrading the terminal, the ArrayResize bug appeared
fix it please. (withArraySetAsSeries(t,true);)
#property indicator_chart_window
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
ArraySetAsSeries(t,true);
ArrayResize(t,11);
for(int a=0;a<ArraySize(t);a++)
t[a]=a;
//---
string txt="";
for(int a=0;a<ArraySize(t);a++)
txt+=t[a]+" ";
Print(txt);
//---
ArrayResize(t,ArraySize(t)+1);
t[0]=11;
//---
txt="";
for(int a=0;a<ArraySize(t);a++)
txt+=t[a]+" ";
Print(txt);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
int t[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const int begin,
const double &price[])
{
//---
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Afternoon. Please specify the version, bit rate and build of the terminal/editor you are using.
terminal64.exe /portable
terminal64.exe /portable
of the array was not processed the AsSeries flag. Now the resizing of
arrays with the AsSeries flag is now identical to changes of arrays without
this flag. Namely, new elements are added to the
at the end of an array, not at its start. Similarly, when decreasing
The size of the array - elements are cut off at the end of the array.
The screenshot explains the working principle of your example:
A bug was fixed - when adding or deleting elements
of an array was not handled by AsSeries flag. Now resizing
arrays with the AsSeries flag is now identical to arrays without
this flag. Namely, new elements are added to the
at the end of an array, not at its start. Similarly, when decreasing
The size of the array is cut off from the end of the array.
The screenshot explains how it works in your example:
it makes more sense to add to the zero cell, depending on the direction of the array.
Well, I'll have to rewrite it.
loads of work ;))
Thank you for your responsiveness!
Video inserted via the message editor is not saved.
Google Chrome Version 46.0.2490.86 m.
Internet Explorer 11.11.10586.0.
Hello!
After the update (Build 920), the terminal has stopped reloading the indicator after compilation.
Only the list of indicators in the navigator window is updated.
I.e., before the update,the indicator on the chart normally restarted after compilation and all changes in the indicator code started working.
After the update, every time I change the code and compilation, I have to delete the indicator from the chart and add it on the chart again.
Has this ever happened to anyone?