Errors, bugs, questions - page 1446
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Question to Metakvot representatives.
1. Why not make theHelp menu item an item to explicitly check if the current build of the software is up to date? Many updatable programs have such a function.
It would be convenient.
Created such a request to the SD a year and a half ago ( 2014.05.11 19:22,#1011151), maybe it's not even the first. Zero response so far.
The update process should not be run sneakily, but by alerting the user and asking their permission. If he/she answers affirmatively - continue, negatively - postpone until next run and ask again. You can add to the Server tab of the program settings a group of Update policy switches: 1) manually update only, 2) check automatically and ask for confirmation when an update is available, 3) check and update automatically. By default, the first or second option is enabled, but not the third. For manual update a command in the interface, for example, in the window About make a button "Check for updates".
The point of the method presented is clear. Thanks for the hard work and video recording.
But if there is more than one terminal. Then it is necessary to start Metakvots demo account in each of them. It is not convenient.
I personally don't like this method of updating!
Especially from time to time all the terminals update themselves to new versions without the help of a demo account from Metakvots.
Question to Metakvots representatives.
1. Why not make an item in the menu"Help" to explicitly check the relevance of the current build of the program? Many updatable programs have such a function.
It would be convenient.
2. When all MT4 programs can be automatically updated to build 921?
It would be enough to update ONLY ONE terminal to the latest version from MetaQuotes-Demo, and all other terminals will be updated at their startup as well. You do not need to connect each one (why should you create a new account on each terminal?) to the MC demo server.
2. Do you need beta versions of terminals? If yes, connect any of them to MetaQuotes-Demo, update it to the latest version, and the other terminals will pick up this update themselves. But these will be beta versions, not the releases that are on your brokerage company's website.
Developers. I have new posts in my favourites - and the "star is lit" in the header of the site, everything is fine. I go to favourites (click on the star) - there are five changes, I go to the page of the first favourite topic, read it, go back to the main menu of the site - there is no star telling me about changes in favourites. It used to be always there until I looked through all the unread favourites. Now it's enough to read any one thread out of many unread favourites to get rid of the asterisk. That doesn't seem right to me. What do you think?
Firefox 42.0
The point of the method presented is clear. Thanks for the hard work and the video recording.
But if there is more than one terminal. Then it is necessary to start a demo account from Metakvots in each one. This is inconvenient.
I personally don't like this method of updating!
...
You only need to create an account on the MetaQuotes-Demo demo server once. Then you can connect to the account in any terminal. It means to log in with the login and password from the demo account which you opened on the MetaQuotes-Demo trading server.
Greetings, updated to 924 build and had a strange situation with tick history generation from .csv file. I am using CSV2FXT.mq4 for that, but in the new build an error appears when calling dll
I had 920 build before 924 and everything was fine, no one has this problem?
And I write to the developer of the script and he says that everything works for him
Greetings, updated to 924 build and had a strange situation with tick history generation from .csv file. I am using CSV2FXT.mq4 for that, but in the new build an error appears when calling dll
I had 920 build before 924 and it was ok, no one has it?
And I write to the developer of the script, and he answers that everything works for him
And in the terminal settings is the *.dll permission ticked?
Greetings, updated to 924 build and had a strange situation with tick history generation from .csv file. I am using CSV2FXT.mq4 for that, but in the new build an error appears when calling dll
I had 920 build before 924 and everything was ok, no one has this problem?
And I write to the developer of the script and he answers that everything works for him
Unfortunately there is a bug in the 924 build which in some cases causes a DLL loading error with code 1114 or 998, you can see a message about this in the Log tab.
The bug has been fixed, a fix will be included in the next build.
zaskok3:
What build of editor do you have?