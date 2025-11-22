Errors, bugs, questions - page 1443

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Checked. My UAC -

UAC

It's been disabled. Can you tell me how to quote a message? Also can't continue to write a message on a new line by Yentgen does not move cursor to a new line. Need to make a setting? Haven't used the forum in a while.

 

Tried reinstalling MT4. Downloaded file from broker, re-installed. Did not help! Also set admin rights for terminal.exe - does not help! Same error. Indicators are not catching on the chart. Screenshot from log -

magazine

Also tried removing the "Read Only" attribute for the Terminal folder and all its files, but the attribute appears when I re-enter the properties menu. -

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picpic:

Hello!


After the update (Build 920), the terminal has stopped reloading the indicator after compilation.

Only the list of indicators in the navigator window is updated.

I.e., before the update,the indicator on the chart normally restarted after compilation and all changes in the indicator code started working.

After the update, every time I change the code and compilation, I have to delete the indicator from the chart and add it on the chart again.


Has this ever happened to anyone?

I also have a compilation problem with the new build. I make changes to the EA code, compile it, run it in the tester, and I see that after compilation the EA works as if I have not made any changes to the code, the indicators that I have added do not appear after the test, the behavior of the EA does not change, it works only once, and does it really work? I wonder) I wrote to Service Desk
 

On my Windows 10 UAC has never even occurred to me to change, much less turn it off. That is, UAC is on by default:

UAC

When installing MetaTrader 4, I do the following: administrator account, download the installation file from the website, then double click on the installation file. After that, an administrator confirmation window will pop up and that's it. I do not change any rights to any folders.

 
Alexandr:

Tried reinstalling MT4. Downloaded file from broker, re-installed. Did not help! Also set admin rights for terminal.exe - does not help! Same error. Indicators are not catching on the chart. Screenshot from log -


Also tried removing the "Read Only" attribute for the Terminal folder and all its files, but the attribute appears when I re-enter the properties menu. -


 

All "birds" are on all "Groups or Users"

Is it at all correct that the Terminal folder is in Roaming?

Selecting Menu - File - Open Data Folder: opens the Terminal folder in Roaming. Previously, on Windows 7 it would send to the MetaTrader folder of a specific broker.

 

An error of some sort appears when trying to commit source changes to the repository:


 
Why are the indicators that come with the terminal constantly updated when the terminal is updated?
I'm sick and tired of constantly editing the code to suit my needs, of several indicators.
 
Aleksandr Novikov:
Why are the indicators that come with the terminal constantly updated when the terminal is updated?
I'm sick and tired of constantly editing the code to suit my needs, of several indicators.
Are you fixing the standard library? This is not correct. When you update, the standard library is restored - like the Phoenix bird. The correct algorithm: create a copy of the indicator under a different name and in a separate folder and make experiments with this indicator. And in order not to lose the changes you made, you should use the Store.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
... And in order not to lose the edits you have made, you have to use the Warehouse.
Which is something that prevents you from fixing the edits...
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