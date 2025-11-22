Errors, bugs, questions - page 1325

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-Aleks-:

Gosh, it's not so easy to find a nickname now... And why they didn't make it possible to select a performer by name is a mystery.

Thanks for the clarification.

Vitaly Maslennikov. You are welcome.
© barabashkakvn. Your forest friend.
[Deleted]  

Dear developers!

I'm so dumb :) What does the control in the CAppDialog form bind to? To the subordinate element Client Area or to the subordinate element Underlay?

[Deleted]  

Dear developers!

Posted a request to servicedesk -Started: 2015.07.10 15:48,#1257674

Don't let it pass you by please....

 

Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1159 (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)

After attaching a script from the "Navigator" window, this script remains active. Such behaviour is not safe as this script can be inadvertently deleted. For example:

A script is attached to a graphic, the script draws some lines and these lines remain active (highlighted). Now, if I want to delete these lines in one fell swoop (via the "delete" key), I get a warning about the script's possible deletion instead of deleting the lines:

Delete the script?

The warning is good, but the "Yes" button is active by default in the dialog box! And that's how you can click the button and delete the script! After all, initially I want to delete the lines and I click "delete" hoping to delete the lines, but I may end up deleting the script!

 
Alexander Laur:

This bug is already annoying:

When loading the terminal, it gives zero data and a critical division by zero error.

No data retrieval checks help!!!

You forgot to check for zero and only check for function call.
 
Do not try to change programming principles by special cases. This is just about the result of good intentions.

The data capture function has provided this data and now you must interpret it. Not every zero is an error. It is especially dangerous to infer error from the characteristics of financial instruments, as often half of their fields are empty or do not make sense in a particular mode.
 
You don't understand, but we do.

Re-read my answer above - it is absolutely accurate and explains the behaviour.
 

Good afternoon,

I left a ticket on the copyticks issue:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38520/page3

as early as July 03, no one is responding.

 
Alexander Laur:

That is, after the data retrieval function has been processed, I have to check what data I have retrieved. OK, I'll fix the code:

But at the first run, if it happens at the weekend, i.e. there are no ticks, the indicator doesn't display the information. It waits for the next tick. From log entries we see that tickValue = 0, so we quit on error and wait for......

Bummer!

You only get zero the first time you run the terminal. What prevents it from checking for zero and setting the flag to disable operation? And the next time OnCalculate() is entered, all functions already return non-zero (it's easy to check on output - just right-click on the chart and select "Refresh").
[Deleted]  
Alexander Laur:

That is, after the data retrieval function has been processed, I have to check what data I have retrieved. OK, I'll fix the code:

But at the first run, if it happens at the weekend, i.e. there are no ticks, the indicator doesn't display the information. It waits for the next tick. From log entries we see that tickValue = 0, so we quit on error and wait for......

Bummer!

So what's so hard to check for division by zero? if there is such a function return, it's easier to add one line to the code or ask on the forum to redo the terminal and not the fact that in the future will not repeat ?
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