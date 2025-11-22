Errors, bugs, questions - page 1325
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Gosh, it's not so easy to find a nickname now... And why they didn't make it possible to select a performer by name is a mystery.
Thanks for the clarification.
© barabashkakvn. Your forest friend.
Dear developers!
I'm so dumb :) What does the control in the CAppDialog form bind to? To the subordinate element Client Area or to the subordinate element Underlay?
Dear developers!
Posted a request to servicedesk -Started: 2015.07.10 15:48,#1257674
Don't let it pass you by please....
Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1159 (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
After attaching a script from the "Navigator" window, this script remains active. Such behaviour is not safe as this script can be inadvertently deleted. For example:
A script is attached to a graphic, the script draws some lines and these lines remain active (highlighted). Now, if I want to delete these lines in one fell swoop (via the "delete" key), I get a warning about the script's possible deletion instead of deleting the lines:
The warning is good, but the "Yes" button is active by default in the dialog box! And that's how you can click the button and delete the script! After all, initially I want to delete the lines and I click "delete" hoping to delete the lines, but I may end up deleting the script!
This bug is already annoying:
When loading the terminal, it gives zero data and a critical division by zero error.
No data retrieval checks help!!!
Good afternoon,
I left a ticket on the copyticks issue:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38520/page3
as early as July 03, no one is responding.
That is, after the data retrieval function has been processed, I have to check what data I have retrieved. OK, I'll fix the code:
But at the first run, if it happens at the weekend, i.e. there are no ticks, the indicator doesn't display the information. It waits for the next tick. From log entries we see that tickValue = 0, so we quit on error and wait for......
Bummer!
That is, after the data retrieval function has been processed, I have to check what data I have retrieved. OK, I'll fix the code:
But at the first run, if it happens at the weekend, i.e. there are no ticks, the indicator doesn't display the information. It waits for the next tick. From log entries we see that tickValue = 0, so we quit on error and wait for......
Bummer!