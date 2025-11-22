Errors, bugs, questions - page 1329
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When I switched from Russian to English and restarted the terminal, the "cancel" button was still written in Russian. Win XP SP3
Can't overload
What prevents you from calling 2: f( A& ) where there is an error ?
The pointers are overloaded normally
Compilation error
but otherwiseOK
When I switched from Russian to English, with a restart of the terminal, the "undo" button remained written in Russian. Win XP SP3
Does that mean that if the EA uses the standard indicator call, it also "hello"?
No.
This is purely an interface glitch.
Compilation error
otherwiseok
Good afternoon, can you please guide the nouveau. I use MT5 not for trading, but as a source of some "random" data (and don't even ask why - not my whim). Is it possible to obtain historical data measured in ticks (I need bid and ask data several times per second). What should I do? I know that when testing an indicator MT5 pumps out data - how to use this ?
I have a task to write a custom indicator that sends current ticks to a certain service (no problem). I haven't found anywhere how to get historical data in ticks and not in M1.
Good afternoon, can you please guide the nouveau. I use MT5 not for trading, but as a source of some "random" data (and don't even ask why - not my whim). Is it possible to obtain historical data measured in ticks (I need bid and ask data several times per second). What should I do? I know that when testing an indicator MT5 pumps out data - how to use this ?
I have a task to write a custom indicator that sends current ticks to a certain service (no problem). I haven't found anywhere how to get historical data in ticks and not in M1.
Thanks for the tip. But the description says to get the ticks for the working session of the terminal. How to get real historical data (assuming, of course, that the provider provides them with the right level of detail). Please tell me if this data is downloaded by the terminal itself? (to essentially take it from him). What determines the depth of historical data ?