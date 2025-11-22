Errors, bugs, questions - page 1322

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Artyom Trishkin:
So it turns out that you have mq4, but no ex4. Open it in an editor and try to compile it. From the result of compilation and dance.

I don't seem to have an editor. The programs have a terminal and shortcuts to the editor and uninstall program. The editor shortcut is inactive and on startup it says there is no editor program.

Do I need to download and reinstall the terminal or is there an option to download the editor separately?

[Deleted]  
Artyom Trishkin:

Why can I comment on one friend's profile, in the newsfeed


but I can't comment on the other?


Your friends have different Privacy settings: the first one allows all/only friends to comment on his posts, the second one only allows him to comment.
 
Julia Test:
Your friends have different Privacy settings: for the first one, all/only friends can comment on the posts, for the second one, only he/she can comment.
I see, thank you.
 

Error opening file 5004, in the tester.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         Test.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property tester_file "EURUSD.dat" 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   string filename="EURUSD.dat";
   int handle=FileOpen(filename,FILE_BIN|FILE_READ);
   if(handle<1) Print("ERROR FileOpen ", GetLastError());
   FileClose(handle);
//---
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The fileEURUSD.dat(29,250KB) is located in C:{Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Files

What is wrong?


 
Aliaksandr Yemialyanau:

Error opening file 5004, in the tester.

The fileEURUSD.dat(29,250KB) is located in C:{Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Files

What is wrong?


Does this file go to the tester? What is in the tester logs?

In the tester logs, there should be a record about data synchronization, i.e. a record about sending this file.

2. this file is opened during normal operation of the tester?

3. What operating system do you have? What are your UAC settings?

4. What parameters does the client terminal start with and where is the terminal data folder located?

 
Slawa:

1. is this file given to the tester agent? What is in the tester logs?

In the tester logs there should be a record of the transfer of this file among the data synchronisation records.

2. is this file opened during normal operation of the tester?

3. What operating system do you have? What are your UAC settings?

4. What parameters does the client terminal start with and where is the terminal data folder located?

1. There doesn't seem to be anything about the file in the logs.

2. It opens on startup on graphics.

3. Win XP. UAC - don't know. I have administrator account (no other accounts).

4. Settings - don't know. C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5

Files:
20150706.log  5 kb
 
Aliaksandr Yemialyanau:

1. There doesn't seem to be anything about the file in the logs.

2. On startup on graphic opens.

3. Win XP. UAC - don't know. I have administrator account (no other accounts).

4. Settings - don't know. C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5

There should be something like this in the Tester Agent's log

2015.07.06 17:17:11.788 Tester  file added: Files\EURUSD.dat. 147062 bytes loaded

If there is no file in the terminal log, it will be

2015.07.06 17:28:29.672 Tester  file Files\EURUSD.dat open error [2]

And testing just won't start.

It looks like you haven't even tried to transfer the file.

Try to use your file explicitly somehow between opening and closing, e.g.

   int handle=FileOpen(filename,FILE_BIN|FILE_READ);
   if(handle<1)
      Print("ERROR FileOpen ", GetLastError());
   else
      Print("FileSize is ",FileSize(handle));
 
Slawa:

There should be an entry like this in the tester agent's log

If there is no file in the terminal log will

And the test simply won't start.

It looks like you haven't even attempted a file transfer

Try somehow to explicitly use your file between opening and closing, for example

Tried this:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         Test.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property tester_file "EURUSD.dat" 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   string filename="EURUSD.dat";
   int handle=FileOpen(filename,FILE_BIN|FILE_READ);
   if(handle<1)
      Print("ERROR FileOpen ",GetLastError());
   else
      Print("FileSize is ",FileSize(handle));
//---
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Didn't work, won't open, and there's nothing in the logs about the file.

Reduced file size to 12KB - it worked. In the logs says:

Tester file added: Files\EURUSD.dat. 11540 bytes loaded

Maybe there is a file size limitation for the tester?

 
Aliaksandr Yemialyanau:

Error opening file 5004, in the tester.

The fileEURUSD.dat(29,250KB) is located in C:{Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Files

Where is the data directory?


 
Rashid Umarov:

Where is the data directory located?


C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5
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