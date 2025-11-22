Errors, bugs, questions - page 1331
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Like this - there would really be an ambiguity
which is strangely overcome by the compiler if you rewrite the example differently
I don't know if it's been said before or not. In MetaEditor if input variable name coincides with local variable name (or class field name) the latter is marked red everywhere, as well as input variable. It causes confusion when reading code. We should fix this.
giving identical names to code entities is an attempt to shoot oneself in the foot :)
It's easier to change the name of an input variable and you won't have any problems and confusion...
MT4/845, Windows7/64 bit. Question about text to a new line with \n. I made a script:
Result:
Was hoping that Text_2 and Text_4 values would be on other lines. Please advise what is wrong.
giving identical names to code entities is an attempt to shoot oneself in the foot :)
It's easier to change the name of an input variable and you won't have any problems or confusion...
MT4/845, Windows7/64 bit. Script:
Result:
Does anyone know how to print the number 0.55001234 ?
MT4/845, Windows7/64 bit. Script:
Result:
Does anyone know how to print the number 0.55001234 ?
MT4/845, Windows7/64 bit. Question about text to a new line with \n. Made a script:
Apparently a bug in MT4 (MT5 is fine)