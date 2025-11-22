Errors, bugs, questions - page 1321
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Confused. If I go to this directory, there's only the sources lying there... (except for the Doncian channel).
and ex4 doesn't (see above screenshot with the open directory).
And, as I understand it, I have to compile ex4 based on these sources in the directory.
How? Because it doesn't work from the navigator.
Why can I comment on one friend's profile, in the newsfeed
but I can't comment on the other?
The terminal navigator displays the executable files. If it is greyed out, it means that there is no source in this directory. Sources are displayed in the editor navigator. If there is no source file, from the terminal you can not run to edit the file you want (the editor has nothing to open - there is no source file).
Options? How and what to do next?
By the way, tried to open the ones that aren't greyed out. Still the editor won't start.
In the terminal navigator, executable files are displayed. If it is colored gray, it means that there is no source file in this directory. The sources are displayed in the editor navigator. If there is no source, from the terminal you can not run to edit the file you need (the editor has nothing to open - there is no source).
We are talking about quadruplets. In the navigator of a quadruplet with a gray diamond, you can see mq4 files, which do not have ex4
If you try to throw such a file to a chart, the Expert Advisor log will show a failure to open the ex4 file
Options? How and what to do next?
By the way, tried opening the ones that aren't grey. Still the editor won't start.
Have you looked in the logbook? There should be an entry there. Very rarely, but sometimes, I get a journal entry that says no editor has been found. I tell him he's an idiot and restart it - it opens. Try running the editor from the terminal using F4.
We are talking about quadruplets. In navigator four with a grey rhombus can display mq4 files that do not have ex4
If you try to put this file on a chart, you will see in the Expert Advisor's log that it cannot open the ex4 file
That's what I'm talking about the quad. This is exactly the situation:
The bottom four were downloaded from the Market and, of course, have no sources. The diamonds are grayed out, the editor does not start, which is natural, but the log, by the way, there are no entries about the inability to edit ex4
About the logbook above, there is nothing there except terminal login information. Pressing F4 also does not start anything.
We are talking about quadruplets. In the navigator of a quadruplet with a gray diamond, you can see mq4 files, which do not have ex4
If you try to put such a file on a chart, you will see in the Expert Advisor's log a record that it is impossible to open the ex4 file
Really, there is nothing in the log, but in the log there is such a record:
08:48:13.728 cannot open file 'C:\Users\Samsung\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1FC724C8C211BFE8ECF8B599A855301E\MQL4\indicators\Downloads\Energy_Market_v01.ex4' [2]
So what to do about it?
Really nothing in the log, but in the logs there is this entry:
08:48:13.728 cannot open file 'C:\Users\Samsung\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1FC724C8C211BFE8ECF8B599A855301E\MQL4\indicators\Downloads\Energy_Market_v01.ex4' [2]
So what to do about it?