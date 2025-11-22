Errors, bugs, questions - page 1318

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[Deleted]  
Renat Fatkhullin:

No.

Any comp can be stacked with an inefficient algorithm. Better check the code and for sure it can be optimized 10-100 times.

And if the code is optimised already, now Saturday ran the indicator and again this error

2015.06.20 08:58:03.861 Free Timing (GBPJPY,M1) indicator is too slow, 3625 ms. rewrite the indicator, please

It turns out it is because of the hardware. I also noticed that the chart freezes on the 1-minute chart when I run this indicator.


[Deleted]  
Evgeniy Morozov:

And if the code is optimized already, now Saturday I ran the indicator and again this error

2015.06.20 08:58:03.861 Free Timing (GBPJPY,M1) indicator is too slow, 3625 ms. rewrite the indicator, please

It turns out it is because of the hardware. I also noticed that the chart freezes on the 1-minute chart when I run this indicator.


Try to change the max bars setting in the window to a lower value.
[Deleted]  
Tapochun:
Try changing the max bars setting in the window to a lower value.

Seems to have helped, thanks:) What does this setting even affect the maximum number of bars in the window?

[Deleted]  
Evgeniy Morozov:

Seems to have helped, thanks:) What does this setting even affect the maximum number of bars in the window?

If there is no setting in the indicator that limits the analyzed history, the first run (the run for calculating the indicator on the history, not in real time) may take quite a long time. And since you have limited the history in the window, respectively, the indicator is calculated faster. In short, the more history is available, the longer the indicator calculates. The setting itself affects the number of bars available in the window. You can also click on the hyperlink in your message. It is all described there.
 

MetaTrader 5 terminal uninstalled/disappeared spontaneously, updated yesterday and left it on, today it's gone.
Is this normal?

 
Dmitriy Parfenovich:

MetaTrader 5 terminal uninstalled/disappeared spontaneously, updated yesterday and left it on, today it's gone.
Is this normal?

No. It is not normal. Can you bring the logs from yesterday and today (the path to the logs is: C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx\Logs).
 
Installed the terminal, all settings are picked up, everything works. Thank you for your attention.
 

Is this also normal, it wasn't recognised as a virus before?

 
Dmitriy Parfenovich:

Is this also normal, it wasn't recognised as a virus before?

It's not a virus, it's a false positive. Please have a look at the forum: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3775/105578#comment_105578
 
Dmitriy Parfenovich:

Is this also normal, has it not been recognised as a virus before?

Check the digital signatures of the file.


and the certificate chain. Everything should be valid.

If it is, it's a false alarm from the antivirus.

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