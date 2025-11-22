Errors, bugs, questions - page 1318
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No.
Any comp can be stacked with an inefficient algorithm. Better check the code and for sure it can be optimized 10-100 times.
And if the code is optimised already, now Saturday ran the indicator and again this error
2015.06.20 08:58:03.861 Free Timing (GBPJPY,M1) indicator is too slow, 3625 ms. rewrite the indicator, please
It turns out it is because of the hardware. I also noticed that the chart freezes on the 1-minute chart when I run this indicator.
And if the code is optimized already, now Saturday I ran the indicator and again this error
2015.06.20 08:58:03.861 Free Timing (GBPJPY,M1) indicator is too slow, 3625 ms. rewrite the indicator, please
It turns out it is because of the hardware. I also noticed that the chart freezes on the 1-minute chart when I run this indicator.
Try changing the max bars setting in the window to a lower value.
Seems to have helped, thanks:) What does this setting even affect the maximum number of bars in the window?
Seems to have helped, thanks:) What does this setting even affect the maximum number of bars in the window?
MetaTrader 5 terminal uninstalled/disappeared spontaneously, updated yesterday and left it on, today it's gone.
Is this normal?
MetaTrader 5 terminal uninstalled/disappeared spontaneously, updated yesterday and left it on, today it's gone.
Is this normal?
Is this also normal, it wasn't recognised as a virus before?
Is this also normal, it wasn't recognised as a virus before?
Is this also normal, has it not been recognised as a virus before?
Check the digital signatures of the file.
and the certificate chain. Everything should be valid.
If it is, it's a false alarm from the antivirus.