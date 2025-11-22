Errors, bugs, questions - page 1316
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Hello, I have a problem with mt5. My broker technical support is not able to solve it. My broker is Otkrytie. After i installed mt5 everything was working fine. After a few days there was an error. I could fix it only by uninstalling the program and reinstalling it. Again everything was working fine for a week and then suddenly stopped again. Here is an example of the error. I am making a Fibonacci grid. Then I change its properties. After that, the program draws the grid with modified properties on all the pages. In my work, I use several different Fibonacci grids with completely different properties (different levels, colours, etc.). For convenience, I save all these different Fibonacci grids on one page. When I need to apply one of them, I click on the properties of the desired grid on this page, click on all tabs in the properties and OK. After this procedure, on all pages in Metatrader, when I call the button to apply the Fibonacci grid, the grid with the latest properties is drawn. This allows me to avoid overloading the chart with unnecessary fibs and always have ready-made fibs with properties I need. This is not an option to change properties manually every time - it's long and very inconvenient. I would like to use this function as an alternative, if I would like to use it manually. It only responds to manually entering new properties. When I completely uninstalled the program and all its properties and reinstalled, I had to do my 8 Fibonacci grids manually again and again everything worked, but for exactly 1 week. What's the problem? Mt5 for example in bx, where I have a demo account, has been running smoothly for half a year now. Please help me to solve this problem or suggest someone to contact. Thank you, elena.
So the object settings that you set when you last "edited" the object are not retained and are reset to default settings?
Specify which object? Do you mean the Gann grid or the Fibonacci time zones (or another object)?
Does this happen only when connecting to the Otkritie server or when connecting to other brokers' servers, is it the same situation?
Are there any indicators, scripts or experts that can work with graphical objects and modify existing ones?
What is the build of the terminal?
The search works partially: it only searches the "Documentation" section.
Execution error: EX5 loading failed - instead of - Cannot find 'f' in "Test2.ex5"
Error in execution
Result:
and if you move [S f( int x )] from Test2.mq5 to Test1.mq5, it's fine (what's the difference?)
Dear developers!
I've recently started running MT5 on Linux under Wine. If the trade server doesn't have SSL certificate, everything works without any special dances and kneeling. However, if the trade server uses SSL certificate, Wine does not let me connect to the trade server. Renat commented on this issue in one of the threads and said that everything in Wine is mostly stubbed. Could you comment on what libraries are involved when connecting using SSL. You need it to "teach" Wine how to connect using SSL. I think it is possible by adding/replacing Wine libraries to Microsoft native ones and registering them in Wine environment. I will provide the results of the experiment to correct the Wine help on setting up of MT5 under Linux.
The system of my broker does not allow the use of robots. I have deposited $300 in my mgl5 account. What can I do with this money in forex or with the purchase of robots. I would be happy to have recommendations. I am waiting for recommendations. Thank you. Ilya
If you want to work in this trading account you can use the money for:
My broker's system does not allow the use of robots. I have deposited $300 in my mgl5 account. What can I do to work with this money in forex or with the purchase of robots. I would be happy to have recommendations. I am waiting for recommendations. Thank you. Ilya
So the object settings that you set when you last "edited" the object are not retained and are reset to default settings?
Specify which object? Do you mean the Gann grid or the Fibonacci time zones (or another object)?
Does this happen only when connecting to the Otkritie server or when connecting to other brokers' servers, is it the same situation?
Are there any indicators, scripts or experts that can work with graphical objects and modify existing ones?
And standard, what is the build of the terminal?
If you want to work in this trading account you can use the money for: