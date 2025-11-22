Errors, bugs, questions - page 1311
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Now the site opens but, no pictures are visible
And when I try to open the attached file.
The problem persists.
Unfortunately, older devices do not support the secure connection used on our web servers.
We recommend the following options:
Only in pairs.
Here is the code(old style), it can be improved:
Thanks for the tip, but the script itself is there to close overlapped orders!
I am interested in realization of this through the terminal feature itself!
Unfortunately older machines do not support the secure connection used on our web servers.
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I can't see the adverts either.
I got one broker with exchange execution.
My Expert Advisor uses a standard library.
When I run it, I see in my Expert Advisor's log that a command has been triggered
But there is nothing in the terminal log. I do some digging in the library. Found this.
It crashes here.
I have searched further and got to this.
I came back and found this
Returns 0.
Took a call to this broker's support staff.
They told me.
"If you set exchange execution in your Expert Advisor, disable type check.
I don't know what to do with it. I should ask my broker what kind of error I have in my brokerage brokerage deal.
I got one broker with exchange execution.
My Expert Advisor uses the standard library.
When I run it, I see in my Expert Advisor's log that a command has been triggered
But there is nothing in the terminal log. I do some digging in the library. Found this.
It crashes here.
I have searched further and got to this.
I came back and found this
Returns 0.
Tried to talk to this broker's support staff.
They told me.
"If you set exchange execution in your Expert Advisor, disable type check.
I don't know what to do with it. I should ask my broker what kind of error I have in my brokerage brokerage deal.
Tryusing OrderSend() instead oftrade.PositionOpen()
2015.05.20 23:01:55.387 Trades '*********': failed exchange buy 0.10 EURUSD at market [Unsupported filling mode]
with the commented type_filling the result is the same
2015.05.20 23:01:55.387 Trades '*********': failed exchange buy 0.10 EURUSD at market [Unsupported filling mode]
The result is the same
Brokers to the FUCK!
Sec, I'm going to drop a check and you'll post the results...