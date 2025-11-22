Errors, bugs, questions - page 1312

New comment
 
Михаил:

Brokers to the FUCK!

Sec, I'm going to drop a check and you'll post the results...

 
Alexey Klenov:

zamp it up:

if ( ( SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC & filling_mode ) != SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC )
  {
    MessageBox( "Символ " + a_symbol + " не поддерживает filling IOC режим исполнения ордеров!", "Ошибка", MB_OK | MB_ICONHAND );
    return( false );
  }

And check again

 
Михаил:

zamp it up:

And check again.

You have an error in your comment. 

  if ( ( SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC & filling_mode ) != SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC )
  {
    MessageBox( "Символ " + a_symbol + " не поддерживает filling IOC  режим исполнения ордеров!", "Ошибка", MB_OK | MB_ICONHAND );
    return( false );
  }
  
  if ( ( SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK & filling_mode ) != SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK )
  {
    MessageBox( "Символ " + a_symbol + " не поддерживает filling IOC  режим исполнения ордеров!", "Ошибка", MB_OK | MB_ICONHAND );
    return( false );
  }    

The perennial problem of copypaste)


 
Alexey Klenov:

You have an error in your comment

The eternal problem of copypaste)

:) Correct

Do you understand the reason?

Change your Broker.

These modes MUST be there!

 
Михаил:

:) Correct

Do you understand the reason?

Change your Broker.

These modes MUST be!

I figured it out in my first post. 

//--- get possible filling policy types by symbol
   uint filling=(uint)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE);

Returns 0.

Well, changing it is abrupt. You can give the support team a hard time to fix the settings on the server...

 
Alexey Klenov:

Got it in my first post.

It returns 0.

Once again we have made sure! No harm done...

It's not the code, it's the Broker.

 
Alexey Klenov:

I got it in my first post.

It returns 0.

Well, it's an abrupt change. You could slap the support staff to fix the settings on the server...

Will you be waving your fists every time?

I'd change it. Good luck!

 
Михаил:

Are you going to swing your fists every time?

I would. Good luck!

Thank you
[Deleted]  
How can I determine at compile time which bit mode the terminal is? The TERMINAL_X64 identifier does not fit as it is designed for functions. Most likely, there are macros which are not mentioned in the help, but which pop up from time to time in one way or another :)
 
Konstantin Karpov:
How can I determine at compile time which bit mode the terminal is? The TERMINAL_X64 identifier does not fit as it is intended for functions. Most likely, there are macros which are not mentioned in the help, but they occasionally pop up in one form or another :)
_IsX64 is not it?
1...130513061307130813091310131113121313131413151316131713181319...3193
New comment