Errors, bugs, questions - page 1312
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Brokers to the FUCK!
Sec, I'm going to drop a check and you'll post the results...
zamp it up:
And check again
zamp it up:
And check again.
You have an error in your comment.
The perennial problem of copypaste)
You have an error in your commentThe eternal problem of copypaste)
:) Correct
Do you understand the reason?
Change your Broker.
These modes MUST be there!
:) Correct
Do you understand the reason?
Change your Broker.
These modes MUST be!
I figured it out in my first post.
Returns 0.
Well, changing it is abrupt. You can give the support team a hard time to fix the settings on the server...
Got it in my first post.
It returns 0.
Once again we have made sure! No harm done...
It's not the code, it's the Broker.
I got it in my first post.
It returns 0.
Well, it's an abrupt change. You could slap the support staff to fix the settings on the server...
Will you be waving your fists every time?
I'd change it. Good luck!
Are you going to swing your fists every time?
I would. Good luck!
How can I determine at compile time which bit mode the terminal is? The TERMINAL_X64 identifier does not fit as it is intended for functions. Most likely, there are macros which are not mentioned in the help, but they occasionally pop up in one form or another :)