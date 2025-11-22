Errors, bugs, questions - page 1302

New comment
 

What about the website certificate?

1

Chrome is complaining about the certificate:

This site uses outdated security settings. Chrome may not be able to open it through a secure connection after an update.

 

It's fine in Opera.


[Deleted]  

I created and placed a Volume indicator from the standard class library on a chart:

      pVolum = new CiVolumes;
      pVolum.Create(sSymbol, eTF, VOLUME_REAL);
      pVolum.BufferResize(pTools.m_iSizeBar);
      pVolum.Refresh();
      pVolum.AddToChart(pChartMX.ChartId(), 1);
I can't find how to change coloring and add levels. Can you tell me who knows?
 
barabashkakvn:

What about the website certificate?

Chrome is complaining about the certificate:

This site uses outdated security settings. Chrome may not be able to open it through a secure connection after an update.

I'm getting the same error in Chrome right now
[Deleted]  
it's fine in Mozilla.
 
server:
I too have now started to have Chrome cussing as well.
Kino:
It's fine in Mozilla.

It will be fixed in a few months:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

What about mql5.com certificate?

Renat, 2015.04.17 06:24

Scolded due to SHA-1 signature method, which has been declared potentially vulnerable.

We will update the certificates in a few months, after we release terminal updates and wait for mass updates.


[Deleted]  

Can you tell me if the resource graph in testing works or is it ignored?

And also noticed a peculiarity, the objects on the chart when testing in visualization mode are not active. For example the object OBJ_BUTTON is created , when we start testing with visualization, this object is simply drawn, but we cannot click on it because ObjectGetInteger(...) with parameter OBJPROP_STATE always gives out false.

 
I haven't heard back herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3775/page280#comment_1511489, maybe this thread can help.
[Deleted]  
x100intraday:
I didn't get an answer herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3775/page280#comment_1511489, maybe this branch will tell me.
/* объявляем переменные */
CString oStr;             // объект класса CString
string sString = "текст"; // образец строки
uint iLenStr = 0;          // переменная с размером строки объекта класса CString

/* код в функциях/методах */
//---
oStr.Append(sString);
iLen = oStr.Len();
//---
But it's too expensive to use CString class in this case, it's easier to use MQL5 functions...
 
_Konstantin_:
But it's too expensive to use CString class in this case, it's easier to use MQL5 functions...

'tstExp1.mq5' tstExp1.mq5 1 1
'String.mqh' String.mqh 1 1
'Object.mqh' Object.mqh 1 1
'StdLibErr.mqh' StdLibErr.mqh 1 1
'oStr' - declaration without type tstExp1.mq5 10 1
'iLen' - declaration without type tstExp1.mq5 11 1
event handling function not found 1 1
3 error(s), 0 warning(s) 4 1

So far.

Maybe iLen is iLenStr?

1...129512961297129812991300130113021303130413051306130713081309...3193
New comment