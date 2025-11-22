Errors, bugs, questions - page 1302
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What about the website certificate?
Chrome is complaining about the certificate:
This site uses outdated security settings. Chrome may not be able to open it through a secure connection after an update.
It's fine in Opera.
I created and placed a Volume indicator from the standard class library on a chart:I can't find how to change coloring and add levels. Can you tell me who knows?
What about the website certificate?
Chrome is complaining about the certificate:
This site uses outdated security settings. Chrome may not be able to open it through a secure connection after an update.
I too have now started to have Chrome cussing as well.
It's fine in Mozilla.
It will be fixed in a few months:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
What about mql5.com certificate?
Renat, 2015.04.17 06:24
Scolded due to SHA-1 signature method, which has been declared potentially vulnerable.
We will update the certificates in a few months, after we release terminal updates and wait for mass updates.
Can you tell me if the resource graph in testing works or is it ignored?
And also noticed a peculiarity, the objects on the chart when testing in visualization mode are not active. For example the object OBJ_BUTTON is created , when we start testing with visualization, this object is simply drawn, but we cannot click on it because ObjectGetInteger(...) with parameter OBJPROP_STATE always gives out false.
I didn't get an answer herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3775/page280#comment_1511489, maybe this branch will tell me.
But it's too expensive to use CString class in this case, it's easier to use MQL5 functions...
'tstExp1.mq5' tstExp1.mq5 1 1
'String.mqh' String.mqh 1 1
'Object.mqh' Object.mqh 1 1
'StdLibErr.mqh' StdLibErr.mqh 1 1
'oStr' - declaration without type tstExp1.mq5 10 1
'iLen' - declaration without type tstExp1.mq5 11 1
event handling function not found 1 1
3 error(s), 0 warning(s) 4 1
So far.
Maybe iLen is iLenStr?