Errors, bugs, questions - page 1299

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A100:

Icons have significantly lost their clarity

Was build 1060

Now it's build 1100.

I'm fine, build 1100, scale 100%

 
alexl:
What screen do you have ? What resolution ? What is the text size in % in the settings?

Scale to 125%, resolution 1024x768

If you scale to 100%, the clarity is normalized, but build 1060 has great clarity at 125% as well

Is there anything you can do? The scale of 125% is typical and with it the appearance of the terminal leaves much to be desired

 
fyords:

I'm fine, build 1100, scale 100%

Try scale 125%. Before (build 1060) it didn't depend on scale
 
A100:
Try a scale of 125%. In the past (build 1060) the quality didn't depend on the scale
Yes, if the scale is 125%, the quality gets a little worse.
 
fyords:
Yes, if the scale is 125%, the quality gets a bit compromised.
We'll figure it out. Thank you
 

Why does MT4 constantly hang when debugging?

Win 8.1 x64

 
denkir:

Why does MT4 constantly hang when debugging ?

Win 8.1 x64

When debugging any code or a specific code ? Give me the code on which the problem is reproduced.

Thanks

 
alexl:

When debugging any code or a specific code ? Give the code on which the problem is reproduced...

Any code. When I go to the terminal window, it hangs...
 
denkir:
Any one. When I go to the terminal window, it hangs...
What is your terminal build?
 
alexl:
What is your terminal build ?
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