Errors, bugs, questions - page 1299
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Icons have significantly lost their clarity
Was build 1060
Now it's build 1100.
I'm fine, build 1100, scale 100%
What screen do you have ? What resolution ? What is the text size in % in the settings?
Scale to 125%, resolution 1024x768
If you scale to 100%, the clarity is normalized, but build 1060 has great clarity at 125% as well
Is there anything you can do? The scale of 125% is typical and with it the appearance of the terminal leaves much to be desired
I'm fine, build 1100, scale 100%
Try a scale of 125%. In the past (build 1060) the quality didn't depend on the scale
Yes, if the scale is 125%, the quality gets a bit compromised.
Why does MT4 constantly hang when debugging?
Win 8.1 x64
Why does MT4 constantly hang when debugging ?
Win 8.1 x64
When debugging any code or a specific code ? Give me the code on which the problem is reproduced.
Thanks
When debugging any code or a specific code ? Give the code on which the problem is reproduced...
Any one. When I go to the terminal window, it hangs...
What is your terminal build ?