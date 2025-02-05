EA issues
- Expert Advisor
- Why I can't update my product at MQL5 Market?
- Any rookie question, so as not to clutter up the forum. Professionals, don't pass by. Nowhere without you - 6.
Hi, I tried to download an expert advisor on MT5, however it would not work. I then reached out to the company who then tried to install the EA, they told me to contact yourself as there were some errors in my EA's in MT5 (I have not messed with any settings). I was told to inform you that I’m getting a compile error when I right-click>compile Advisors. Would you please be able to fix that
Compiler errors are due to code errors, without the code nobody can fix that.
If you purchased an EA from a company it is unlikely it is using other EAs that you already have, so if it is not working they are the only ones who can fix their EA as they have the code.
If you have an environment issue, you could try deleting MT5 and then reinstalling it.
regards
Hi, I tried to download an expert advisor on MT5, however it would not work. I then reached out to the company who then tried to install the EA, they told me to contact yourself as there were some errors in my EA's in MT5 (I have not messed with any settings). I was told to inform you that I’m getting a compile error when I right-click>compile Advisors. Would you please be able to fix that?
Unfortunately, we cannot help you with the help of telepathy. Could you please attach your code (using the button )?
@sorry i am new to this Metatrader platform, how do i reach out to help i cannot find any number or email. thank you
You should describe your situation in normal way with as many technical details as you can.
Because ... as to me so I did not understand anything sorry ..
Because -
- if you bought EA from the Market and you feel that it is the bug in the EA - contact with the seller;
- if you bought/downloaded EA from some external websites so - contact with the support of those websites;
- if you downloaded EA from CodeBase (for free) and you think that it is the bug so - post EA (the code) to the thread and describe about what you are doing to install the EA to your Metatrader for example.
- www.mql5.com
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Would it be possible to create a copy program to copy a trading account from MT4 > Etoro?
Sergey Golubev, 2021.02.27 05:29
And this is my other suggestion (which came from tsd 2010 and from tsd 2008):
----------------
Just to remind:
Coders (any coder) are coding for free:
- if it is interesting for them personally, or
- if it is interesting for many members of this forum.
----------------
and Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
Hi All,
I have been working through the attached code - a simple stochastic crossover, which I am following along on a youtube video. This is just to learn to use EAs in MT5. Unlike the video, I am not getting the print statements when I run the strategy tester. Any ideas why? I attach the scripts I have saved.
Hi All,
I have been working through the attached code - a simple stochastic crossover, which I am following along on a youtube video. This is just to learn to use EAs in MT5. Unlike the video, I am not getting the print statements when I run the strategy tester. Any ideas why? I attach the scripts I have saved.
Hmm - after watching a video you may start reading the MQL5 reference. Just place the cursor on Print and press F1 :) There you can read:
It is because the tester is trimmed for speed.
Beside that here you have a list of all function and you search for keywords: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/function_indices
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use