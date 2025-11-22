Errors, bugs, questions - page 1277
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How about trying to select by broker? Although, I think you've already tried...)
I have a broker that has seven signals, four of them with number 100, but seven of these accounts have the same server, as everything should be the same, I thought fifteen minutes ago it might be a bug, but now I think it might be a tricky trick - but the truth?
It remains to wait for the guys from Service Desk, or search the broker's website for interesting features for accounts.
Error during execution - incorrect result
Result: Before: 1, After: 1
and it should be Before: 1, After: 2
which is confirmed by transferring function h(...) from "Test3.mq5" to"Test2.mq5", for example, like this
Error during execution - incorrect result
Result: Before: 1, After: 1
and it should be Before: 1, After: 2
which is confirmed by transferring function h(...) from "Test3.mq5" to"Test2.mq5", for example, like this
Incorrect counting of votes
Incorrect counting of votes
I thought there was a poll with multiple choice.