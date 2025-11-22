Errors, bugs, questions - page 1275
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The editor and compiler are the same for both platforms.
If the files are in the working directory, the editor allows you to work with them. The list of recent files is the same for the editor installed in different directories or different terminals.
The editor and compiler are the same for both platforms.
If the files are in the working directory, the editor allows you to work with them. The list of latest files is the same for the editor installed in different directories or different terminals.
I know, that the editor is the same. I just thought that if you open an mq4 file in the editor which is launched through the MT5 terminal, the MQ4 tree should be opened in the "Navigator" window.
Maybe, it is time to show two trees in the "Navigator" window of the editor: MQL4 and MQL5? Send such a proposal to Service Desk?
These trees are automatically shown depending on which data directory is currently in use.
We will not merge any independent data directories from different copies.
I can't run the event from MT5
Print prints adequate handle.
But C# softwares cannot see this event
It looks like this
Use CreateEventW
I've honestly searched for a place to report an error on the terminal itself, but this is probably the only place.
The point is that terminal goes to far DeadLoop if it doesn't have enough CPU resources. I.e. I start compilation + run other resource-intensive stuff and system dies with MT5 terminal on. It makes no difference if it's 64 or 32 bit. Build is latest 1060. Honestly quite annoying.
Periodically, when trying to open the source from MT4 (PCM on the desired file - "change"), the following window appears:
I press OK, ME opens, but the file I tried to open does not open (765 build of 12 December last year)
Good evening ...
When I test one EA, I see nothing in the folder MQL4/Experts empty ... But when I test one EA ...
I tried to check the folder by weight but there is nothing there.
I had many EAs there but they all simply disappeared I uninstalled Mt and reinstalled it again but it did not help ...Strange that the folder does not even contain embedded EAs and they do not appear in the tester .