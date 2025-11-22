Errors, bugs, questions - page 1268

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barabashkakvn:

I can't judge exactly how your laptop was cleaned, but I know from experience: a laptop can form a very thick layer of dust on the exhaust grille (where the air is blown out). It's very similar to the material of a valenki. Such a "carpet" does not allow air to pass through at all. If you don't take it apart, you can try this: With the laptop switched on, you blow very hard through this exhaust grate inside the laptop. If you're lucky, this "carpet" will come off the grille and hit the rotating fan blades directly.

The fan will chop this "carpet" into dust and blow it safely to your face outside.

I took it to the service, I paid 200 uah. They were supposed to do it properly ))

The warranty ran out a long time ago...

[Deleted]  
thejobber:
without load (strategy optimization) everything is ok, works like clockwork, all the rules work out.

So it's definitely due to overheating... If it doesn't cut out, it will burn out... Try this method as an option:

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Errors, bugs, questions

Vinin, 2015.01.10 19:09

You could try using a cooled laptop stand.

And of course...don't forget...
 
thejobber:

I took it to a repair shop and paid 200 hryvnias for it. They were supposed to do it properly ))

The warranty ran out a long time ago...

Where's the spirit of the explorer? What prevents you from blowing hard?
 
barabashkakvn:
Where's the explorer's spirit? What's stopping you from blowing hard?

I'll be sure to blow when it's spinning hard ))

is this the kind of stand you mean?

http://rozetka.com.ua/deepcool_multi_core_x6/p280379/

 
barabashkakvn:
Where is the spirit of the explorer? What's stopping you from blowing hard?
How about vacuuming, making a narrow nozzle
[Deleted]  
thejobber:

I'll be sure to blow when it's spinning hard ))

is this the kind of stand you mean?

http://rozetka.com.ua/deepcool_multi_core_x6/p280379/

Yes
 
server:
Can I vacuum, make the nozzle narrower
The hoover sucks in. It needs to be blown out.
 

I had this problem in hot countries. I solved it in two ways.

1. In power management, I changed "Processor power management" in the additional parameters. Sometimes I reduced it by as much as 50%. But in this case the processor performance would drop.

2. I used a stand with a fan. However, this only worked when the notebook bottom panel was removed. However, I could leave the processor performance at its full setting.

 
Lizar:

I had this problem in hot countries. I solved it in two ways.

1. In power management, I changed "Processor power management" in the additional parameters. Sometimes I reduced it by as much as 50%. But in this case the processor performance would drop.

2. I used a stand with a fan. However, this only worked when the notebook bottom panel was removed. However, I could leave the processor performance at its full setting.

Thanks Konstantin, your recommendation led to the expected result.
 

There is an error in the profile.

In your profile, on the home page there are links: signals, products, jobs. Each link leads to a different section.
If you open the newsfeed, there are these links too, but the signals link refers to products.

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