Errors, bugs, questions - page 1272

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[Deleted]  
Lizar:

Wow! My rating under my avatar collapsed like EURCHF. From 13000 to 9000. Is it supposed to be like that?

Corrected the calculation of achievements for downloading codes. Unfortunately, there used to be an error in the calculation of this achievement.
 
murad:
Corrected the calculation of achievements for downloading codes. Unfortunately, there used to be an error in the calculation of this achievement.
Got it. Yes, once noted for myself that there was a surprisingly large number of jumps.
 

I wonder if SERVISDESK is made for beauty? Does anyone look there?#1142773|2015.01.18 16:19

Don't even mention that at all#1070390|2014.09.23 20:07

2014.09.23!!!!

 
Problems on the website
1) Was on the English forum (front page)
2) Went to the Russian forum
3) Went to the topic, saw that the author is advertising himself
4) Clicked the complaint, chose the complaint section, sent it.
5) I decided to go back to the index page (Russian, where I see it now), clicked MQL - top left corner.
6) English version of the front page opened

I successfully repeated what I had done again.
 
vadynik:

I wonder if SERVICEDESK is made for beauty? Does anyone look there?#1142773|2015.01.18 16:19

Don't even mention that at all#1070390|2014.09.23 20:07

2014.09.23!!!!

#1142773 in progress.

#1070390 is still not reproduced. If you have a clear case for reproduction it will speed up the solution.

[Deleted]  
ALXIMIKS:
Problems on the website
1) Was on the English forum (front page)
2) Went to the Russian forum
3) Went to the topic, saw that the author is advertising himself
4) Clicked the complaint, chose the complaint section, sent it.
5) I decided to go back to the index page (Russian, where I see it now), clicked MQL - top left corner.
6) English version of the front page opened

I successfully tried again.
Thank you, it will be fixed soon
[Deleted]  

Good afternoon.

Was reconciling overnight robot trades with the tester and noticed this inconsistency in the tester report.

Here is a screenshot of the deal itself from "visual" mode

Screenshots from MetaTrader trading platform

EURGBP, M15, 2015.01.23

Alpari Limited, MetaTrader 4, Real

To the question of calculating the drawdown in the tester

EURGBP, M15, 2015.01.23, Alpari Limited, MetaTrader 4, Real

Here is the tester report:

Depo 1000 lot 1.0

The deal was closed at the low, the loss was $236, i.e. 23.6%.

And the report shows a drawdown of 38%.

Question:

Has the calculation of drawdowns in the tester changed from those shown in the "Help" ?

P.S.:

where is your "spoiler" button?


 

Compilation error

class A {
};

class B : A {
public:
        int i;
protected:
        int j;
};

class C : public B {
        int h() { return ( i ); } // нормально
};

class D : public C {
        int f() { return ( i ); } // private member access error 
        int g() { return ( j ); } // private member access error 
};
i and j are not available in the derived class D, although declared as public and protected respectively
 
maybeint f() andint g() are private)))
 
ALXIMIKS:
maybe it'sint f() andint g() they are private)))

Maybe?! - what's stopping you from checking?

with C::h() there is no error - I didn't write "normal" for nothing

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