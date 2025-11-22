Errors, bugs, questions - page 1252
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Actually, there are a few nuances.
For example, swaps for volumes less than 1 lot were incorrectly considered in the 975 build tester. This was fixed in the 1010 build.
Actually, there are a few nuances.
For example, swaps for volumes less than 1 lot were counted incorrectly in the 975 build. The 1010 build has corrected this
Tested EA in 975 and in 1010 and the discrepancies there are clearly not on the swap value!
In attached files results...
P.S. Also, strange that no one else sees the difference.
Am I the only one trying to make money on these trading scripts ) ?
Apparently so much "corrected" that broken.
Tested the EA in 975 and in 1010 and the discrepancies there are clearly not by the swap value!
See attached files for results...
P.S. Also, strange that no one else sees the difference.
Am I the only one trying to make money on these trading scripts ). ?
Newer builds have a problem with agents overflowing the stack during optimisation.
For example, the following code:
Agents throw an error: "critical runtime error 504 in OnInit function (out of stack in module ...)".
Although, the Expert Advisor works in the normal mode without any problems.
The size of stacksize has no effect whatsoever. You can set it to whatever size you want but it won't make any difference.
As far as I understand, the stack memory size is now strictly limited to 1 Mb.
Show an example of your code to illustrate the problem
Example - yes any numeric global variable, which affects the result and depends on extern variable.
When you set a new property, the result will be of the old one.
Of course, you can avoid this problem by initializing a global variable in Init.
Why do we need usability? There declared. somewhere in the gob initialized..... all is well.
Hello, you have a memory leak!!!!!!!!!!
this is how it happens with static. It's fine without it.
Why is a new structure created every time? It'sstatic.
I don't know your quirks withstatic
because you change its properties(lifetime and creationtime ) whenever you want and it depends on the program used.
I just need one structure inside function with lifetime of the whole program
How to get it, please advise.
(I'll have to bypass it with global variable, but why do I need global variable if I want to use it inside only one function? Very convenient)
Build 1024
W8.1 64
In the tester, the inscription on the Start/Stop button systematically "freezes" to Stop. It is not clear whether the test is currently running or not. And the button works fine, but the inscription on it does not change.
I was looking through my profile, decided to delete friend requests. after about the 10th deletion, the following thing popped up ....
And now I can not go to the site from my home computer, cookies deleted..... all the same trying to go to the site pops up this stuff .... I am using my login and password from my VPN, help me, I think I may be blocked by ipi
I was looking through my profile, decided to delete friend requests. after about the 10th deletion, the following thing popped up ....
And now I can not go to the site from my home computer, cookies deleted..... all the same trying to go to the site pops up this stuff .... I am using my login and password from my VPN, help me, I think I may be blocked by ipi
Automatic protection - blocking by IPY, write to servicedesk, deleted too fast)