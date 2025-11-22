Errors, bugs, questions - page 1259
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I call OnTick() on a click and check state of buttons there.
In the tester, OnChartEvent() does not create a click event on the object. How do you call OnTick() on a click if the tester doesn't see the click?
Creepy... I imagined it... Talking to the shadow of Hamlet's father...
methaqvot idi notification didn't come, I've been waiting for the second hour... Three hours ago it was working...
In the tester, OnChartEvent() does not create a click event on the object. How do you call OnTick() on a click if the tester doesn't see the click?
I didn't delete the post for nothing. I think OnChartEvent() doesn't work after all. It's just that I always handle button state in OnTick(), so there's no problem with the tester.
But how do you handle the button click without OnChartEvent()?
I see the state of the button, whether it's pressed or pressed. In OnTick().
What if the market is "asleep" and there are no ticks? Does that mean that the click is missed?
methacquot id notified, been waiting for two hours... It worked three hours ago...
Notify Service Desk, please
With your MetaQuotes ID
Notify Service Desk, please
With your MetaQuotes ID