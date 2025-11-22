Errors, bugs, questions - page 1259

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valeryk:
I call OnTick() on a click and check state of buttons there.

In the tester, OnChartEvent() does not create a click event on the object. How do you call OnTick() on a click if the tester doesn't see the click?

Creepy... I imagined it... Talking to the shadow of Hamlet's father...

 
IvanIvanov:
methaqvot idi notification didn't come, I've been waiting for the second hour... Three hours ago it was working...
Constant trouble. I'd even say trouble...
 
artmedia70:
In the tester, OnChartEvent() does not create a click event on the object. How do you call OnTick() on a click if the tester doesn't see the click?
I didn't delete the post for nothing. I think OnChartEvent() doesn't work after all. It's just that I always handle button state in OnTick(), so there's no problem with the tester.
 
valeryk:
I didn't delete the post for nothing. I think OnChartEvent() doesn't work after all. It's just that I always handle button state in OnTick(), so there's no problem with the tester.
But how do you process button click without OnChartEvent()?
 
artmedia70:
But how do you handle the button click without OnChartEvent()?
I see button's state, whether it's clicked or unclicked. In OnTick().
 
valeryk:
I see the state of the button, whether it's pressed or pressed. In OnTick().
But what if the market is "sleeping" and there are no ticks? Does it mean that a click is missed?
 
barabashkakvn:
What if the market is "asleep" and there are no ticks? Does that mean that the click is missed?
Then it turns out that we need a twist. If tester - check state of button in OnTick(), otherwise - OnChartEvent()
 
To do this, OnTick() is called from OnChartEvent(). I.e. this works both in the tester and in demo/real regardless of the presence of ticks.
[Deleted]  
IvanIvanov:
methacquot id notified, been waiting for two hours... It worked three hours ago...

Notify Service Desk, please

With your MetaQuotes ID

 
murad:

Notify Service Desk, please

With your MetaQuotes ID

It is useless to write to Service Desk - they do not answer.
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