Errors, bugs, questions - page 1246
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How can this be?
In MarketWatch, 28 symbols are visually observed, while the SymbolsTotal(true) function returns 31.
I've written a small script and this is the result:
Here is the text of the script:
What's wrong with the Storage MQL ???
I press "Commit" and a completely blank window opens. And where the commit path (folders and files) is just empty for some reason.
The button "OK" is also not active.
Such a window:
It appears when you've committed, but you've forgotten you did it and are trying to commit the code again with no change from the last version.
The update search is triggered when connecting to the MetaQuotes-Demo server. It is possible in the following cases:
Just today the terminal was updated after 10 days...
Developers, are there any plans for MT5 to ever get the graphics up to scratch?
H1, two trending
switching to D1
Developers, are there any plans for MT5 to ever get the graphics right?
H1, two trendlines
Switching to D1
It should be so. Your anchor points are located within one day.
If you spread them over several days you will be very surprised.
and at the same time think about why what and how.
You should be. Your reference points are spread out over one day.
spread them out over several days - you will be very surprised.
And think about why and how.
Likewise.
Before you shout "hey, developers, you've had enough of this, when are you going to fix this...?" you should first ask yourself a question "maybe I'm doing something wrong?
Could it be.
If the intraday line has a slope, should the slope disappear when going from H1 to H12 and above?
Pythagoras would have drowned himself.
What's wrong?
Could it be.
If the intraday line has a slope, should the slope disappear when going from H1 to H12 and above?
Pythagoras would have drowned.
What is the mistake?
I have no doubt old Pythagoras knew about it, and he drew his trousers harder than local analysts.
If the points are located within the day, then, at the transition from a lower timeframe, the line becomes vertical, and it is not difficult to guess in what direction the beam will look - up or down.
there is no error in MT. the error is in you.