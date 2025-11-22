Errors, bugs, questions - page 1251
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We draw several trend lines. Get their price coordinates at the current time (using a script). Shift the scale. Re-derive the values of the trend lines at the current candle. Here is the result.
Let's use a more constant time rather than TimeCurrent(). For example Time[0] - this time does not change within the current bar
You can see in the screenshot that the measurements were taken within one minute, I did not move the lines manually. I only moved the vertical scale. Yes, and if you suggest to use constant time, it turns out that the line can "jump" within one minute?
We draw several trend lines. Get their price coordinates at the current time (using the script). Shift the scale. Re-derive the values of the trend lines at the current candle. Here is the result.
When moving triangle, ellipse, rectangle objects, the anchor points "float" disproportionately.
It does not depend on these settings
I create
drag and drop
The second anchor point of a rectangle is "drifting". The third anchor point of triangle and ellipse are "drifting".
Is it possible to fix it? I need exact "measurements".
mt4 751 build again caching past values.
1. indicator.
2. Global variable depends on extern variable
3. Attach indicator to chart (we can do it in debug mode - it's easier)
5. Set a breakpoint on the global variable, depending on the extern variable
6. Go into the indicator settings, change the values of the extern variable.
7. But the global variable does not change its value - the old value remains
8. Open properties of the indicator again and simply press ok.
9. All is normal now.
The global initialisation function is called before applying changes to extern variables.
The global initialisation function is called before applying changes to extern variables.
Is it a bug?