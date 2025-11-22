Errors, bugs, questions - page 1255
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Has anyone noticed after placing pending orders (MT5 1010) with time to live setting, that the order validity (after setting) is alwaysORDER_TIME_GTC instead ofORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED?
Are you sure you are filling in the trade request fields correctly? Checked with yourself-it's not reproducible.
Are you sure you are filling in the trade request fields correctly? We checked it with ourselves - it is not reproduced.
So, when you setORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED for an order, you getORDER_TIME_SPECIFIEDon request for the same order?
Help me understand, please:
GBPNZD (or more precisely GBPNZG@)...
... terminal says SwapType "GBP" i.e. "Base",
... and the test script is that "SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN" ? ? ?
Is it a bug... or did I miss something?
AGMMarkets broker, demo account... Attached the script...Thank you!
MetaTrader 5 build 1035: Option Strategy Builder and Tick Access
MQL5: Added function working with the tick history CopyTicks. The function allows getting an array of ticks accumulated by the terminal during the current working session. The depth of received ticks is limited to the last 2 000.
Now the smartest ones will post their versions of tick collectors, which, of course, will be relevant only for FOREX, because tick data must be freely available by law.
Therefore it is logical to insert collected ticks into tester. In the MT4-tester - no problem. MT5 - no problem. It would be good to implement one more advantage for the MT5.
It is clear that access to ticks was made for real time trading. And users of other platforms may not laugh "in MT you can't even view ticks and scalping is out of place". However, you can immediately feel the imbalance between the real-time trading possibilities and the tester has become even greater.
It would be good to take action to reduce this gaping gap between the two. I.e. to hear again.
Hello Dear forum users. There is one situation that is not clear.
Actually the thing is that no way to make the function ChartOpen (), in the tester (visualizer), open a couple of graphs.
In normal mode, everything works, but in the tester, it constantly returns not zero as written in help, and the same number 16388.
I will be very grateful if someone tells me what's wrong. Test robot attached.
It's not the first time I've encountered a problem when the terminal hangs up and has to be rebooted. So, global variables lost their values or acquired old ones, the Expert Advisor started working on erroneous information.
Of course, I can suggest that everything should be written to a file, but what is the use of global variables if they behave almost like normal ones? A similar phenomenon happens with objects on charts. Maybe there is a way to force autosave the environment?
who knows, does OnChartEvent work in the tester?
It doesn't work for me.
who knows, does OnChartEvent work in the tester?
It doesn't work for me.