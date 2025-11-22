Errors, bugs, questions - page 1247
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have no doubt old Pythagoras knew that, and he drew his trousers better than the local analysts.
again, pay attention to where the reference points of the lines are located by time. if the points are located inside the day, the line becomes vertical when you move from a smaller TF, and it's not hard to guess which way the beam will look - up or down.
I know where the anchor points are, because they are calculated, and should be where they are.
On the other terminal.
Н1
D1
or
Depending on how compressed the chart is behind the price scale.
If the line has an intraday slope, with an accuracy of anchor points to seconds - give a reason why the slope angle disappears or varies from the mood of the terminal.
...
If the line has an intraday slope, with accuracy of anchor points down to seconds - state the reason why the slope angle disappears or staggers from the mood of the terminal.
I have no doubt that the old Pythagoras knew about it, and he drew his trousers better than the local analysts.
If these points are located within the day, then, when you go from a lower TF, the line becomes vertical, and it is not difficult to guess in which direction the beam will look - up or down.
there is no error in MT. the error is yours.
I agree withSilent, I have noticed more than once that if tie points of the trend line object are close to each other (I have not checked how close it is) when the vertical chart scale changes, the line "jumps" occur, incommensurate with changes in scale.
This is especially noticeable if several lines are placed next to each other at roughly the same angle, but some have tie points far apart, others close to each other.
...
If the line has an intraday slope, with accuracy of anchor points down to seconds - state the reason why the slope angle disappears or staggers from the mood of the terminal.
Try enabling the "Precise time scale" option in the terminal settings (Charts tab).
Try enabling the "Precise timeline" option in the terminal settings (Charts tab).
Silent:
...state the reason why the tilt angle disappears or staggers from the mood of the terminal.
have you readhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/139689 ?
it's the same thing.
Try enabling the "Precise timeline" option in the terminal settings (Charts tab).
Have you read https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/139689 ?
I even participated, last year my application for walking "objects" took a few months, but they still got some work done (fans, netting).
It's not even just this particular fuss. Graphics MT as a whole need to bring to mind and make normally usable.
Turned it on and off, and played with magnetization.
Doesn't it work? It works for me, though not on all chart scales (1-5). On the 5th, it can get confused. It aligns horizontally. And you have it vertically.
I checked it on builds 1010 and 1016.
Even participated, last year my application for walking "objects" took a few months, but they finished some things (fans, netting).
Then what questions?
Well they can't).
ZS: the problem seems to me to be in translating the price of time into pixels