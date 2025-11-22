Errors, bugs, questions - page 1250
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Let me try to guess... through determining the increment between line points on two neighbouring candles?
No.
I only said it was possible because it really is possible and it works.
Is the protection working? :-)
What motivated you to write this indicator?
Is the protection working? :-)
And what inspired you to write this indicator?
I'll keep quiet here about the first one (personal).
On the second: the need for trading. As it used to be, so it is now.
I used to use crosshairs to identify and verify by hand (I remember how much time it took). And wildly missed that sort of thing.
P./S.: / * whispering and looking around * / Andrew, we will not develop this subject here, okay? Otherwise for nothing, for nothing a referral to the bathhouse. And it's not a sauna day, it's an ordinary working day.
I'll keep quiet here about the first one (personal).
About the second: the need for trading. As it used to be, so it is now.
Once, I remember, I used to crosshair and calibrate by hand (when I remember, I shudder, how much time it took). And wildly missed that sort of thing.
P./S.: / * whispering and looking around * / Andrew, we will not develop this subject here, okay? Otherwise for nothing, for nothing a referral to the bathhouse. It's not a sauna day, it's an ordinary working day.
:-) All righty.
I just wanted to clarify, maybe I don't see all the faults.
ps here's a lesson for men. Instead of forum and sd to shake - went and solved the problem. Beautiful girl :-)
Don't talk about what you don't know.
When determining values of the trend line on the area of interest using some common calculations, there is a "pitfall". It may not appear at once. Getting around this pitfall was the hardest part for me.
In general, it would be nice if the ObjectGetValueByTime function in MQL5 would work similar to MQL4 with results. It would not look as on the screenshot.
Don't talk about what you don't know.
When determining values of the trend line on the area of interest using some common calculations, there is a "pitfall". It may not appear at once. Getting around this pitfall was the hardest part for me.
In general, it would be nice if the ObjectGetValueByTime function in MQL5 would work similar to MQL4 with results. It would not look as on the screenshot.
"Pitfall" I see one - weekends and bar skips, if there's anything else, hint.
Thank you.
/*I'm embarrassed to say this, but the truth is, it was the SD who helped. Without their prompting, I don't know how long I would have been looking for a solution myself. It was just one of those cases when everything is visible and simple ("in front of your eyes"), but "your eyes don't see" until someone points a finger in the right direction.
Thank you.
/*I'm embarrassed to say this, but truth be told, it was the BOD that helped. Without their help, I don't know how long I would have been looking for a solution. It was just one of those cases when everything is visible and simple ("in front of your eyes"), but "your eyes don't notice" until someone points a finger in the right direction.
Well, to be fair, I was also told by the SD in my time with the fans where the bug was, if you create a second anchor point in the future.
I still did the solution myself.
So that's right :-) Way to go.