Errors, bugs, questions - page 1254

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The terminal loses candles and does not restore them after restarting and trying to refresh the chart. Build 1024.

There was no network at the time of the transaction.

https://charts.mql5.com/6/444/eurjpy-m30-metaquotes-software-corp-temp-file-screenshot-35242.png

It should be like this (build 1010):

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2742011/eurjpy-m30-instaforex-group-temp-file-screenshot-37966-png

Also, the price line, especially on gold jumps +- 1000 pips, I don't know if the balance jumps behind it when a trade is open, it would be unpleasant to watch (MetaQuotes-Demo ).

Another chart, without candlesticks: https://charts.mql5.com/6/447/gbpchf-m15-metaquotes-software-corp-temp-file-screenshot-20217.png

[Deleted]  

I don't understand why there is no way around it in a simple situation to compile without a template?

struct STRUCT
{
  int a;
  
  template <typename T>
  void operator =( const T &Source )
//  void operator =( const CLASS* &Source ) // если не template-вариант - ошибка компиляции
  {
    this.a = Source.a;
  }
};

class CLASS
{
public:
  int a;
  
  void operator =( const STRUCT &Source )
  {
    this.a = Source.a;
  }
};

void OnStart()
{
 STRUCT Struct;
 CLASS* Class = new CLASS;
 
 Class.a = 5;
 
 Struct = Class;
 Struct.a++;
 Class = Struct;
 
 Print(Class.a);
 
 delete(Class);
}
 
can you tell me how to add a MANUAL Purchase Confirmation ? Thanks in advance !
 

Such is the trade:

)))

Files:
QIP_Shot_-_Screen_101.png  16 kb
 
zaskok:

I don't understand why there is no way around it in a simple situation to compile without a template?

Because the CLASS class must be predefined, add the following line before declaring the STRUCT structure:
class CLASS;
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Структуры и классы
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Структуры и классы
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Типы данных / Структуры и классы - справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 
zaskok:

Why can't you do that?

Corrected.

Wait for the next build.

 
Crucian:

Such is the trade:

)))

I had something similar when I was loading the terminal with heavy indulators on 28 pairs, in the market review window everything was changing normally, but the charts were standing still)
 
Olegts:
I had a similar problem when I was loading terminal with 28 pairs of heavy indulators, market review window was changing fine but charts were like stagnant)

No heavy duty turkeys. Upgraded to build 1026. The candlesticks are drawing but the hole has not closed and does not update. But will hope there is a problem with the quotes.

https://charts.mql5.com/6/451/eurjpy-m1-metaquotes-software-corp-temp-file-screenshot-16452.png

I have had something similar to this one when I was in the forum.

Files:
QIP_Shot_-_Screen_102.png  15 kb
[Deleted]  
mql5:
Because the CLASS class must be pre-defined, add the following line before declaring the STRUCT structure:

Wasn't aware of this feature, thank you!

alexvd:

Corrected.

Wait for the next build.

Great! Respect with a request.
[Deleted]  
Has anyone noticed after placing pending orders (MT5 1010) with time to live setting, that the order expiry time (after setting) is alwaysORDER_TIME_GTC instead ofORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED?
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