Errors, bugs, questions - page 1254
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The terminal loses candles and does not restore them after restarting and trying to refresh the chart. Build 1024.
There was no network at the time of the transaction.
https://charts.mql5.com/6/444/eurjpy-m30-metaquotes-software-corp-temp-file-screenshot-35242.png
It should be like this (build 1010):
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2742011/eurjpy-m30-instaforex-group-temp-file-screenshot-37966-png
Also, the price line, especially on gold jumps +- 1000 pips, I don't know if the balance jumps behind it when a trade is open, it would be unpleasant to watch (MetaQuotes-Demo ).
Another chart, without candlesticks: https://charts.mql5.com/6/447/gbpchf-m15-metaquotes-software-corp-temp-file-screenshot-20217.png
I don't understand why there is no way around it in a simple situation to compile without a template?
Such is the trade:
)))
I don't understand why there is no way around it in a simple situation to compile without a template?
class CLASS;
Why can't you do that?
Corrected.
Wait for the next build.
Such is the trade:
)))
I had a similar problem when I was loading terminal with 28 pairs of heavy indulators, market review window was changing fine but charts were like stagnant)
No heavy duty turkeys. Upgraded to build 1026. The candlesticks are drawing but the hole has not closed and does not update. But will hope there is a problem with the quotes.
https://charts.mql5.com/6/451/eurjpy-m1-metaquotes-software-corp-temp-file-screenshot-16452.png
I have had something similar to this one when I was in the forum.
Because the CLASS class must be pre-defined, add the following line before declaring the STRUCT structure:
Wasn't aware of this feature, thank you!
Corrected.
Wait for the next build.