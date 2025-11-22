Errors, bugs, questions - page 1245
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What is this error when trying to update from the Warehouse?
What is this error when trying to update from the Warehouse?
What happened to the spreads on the server?
Increased by a third compared to Wednesday's spreads:(
Is everything OK with your network? It looks like a network error
Tried from the same device (tablet, Windows 8.1) both via fast WiFi and slow EDGE. Same error.
P.S. Tried to disable built-in Windows Firewall - no result, same error "Storage failed to read http data (read failed [12152])".
Tried from the same device (tablet, Windows 8.1) both via fast WiFi and slow EDGE. Same error.
P.S. Tried to disable built-in Windows Firewall - no result, same error "Storage failed to read http data (read failed [12152])".
Then let's have a chat at the service desk.
I don't think so, but just in case, I'm very supportive.
I press "Commit" and a completely blank window opens. And where the commit path (folders and files) is just blank for some reason.
The button "OK" is also not active.
It is normal that:
in order to get the same result fromChartNavigate always - returning to the required point is necessary:
1. Look atCHART_SHIFT
2. If it is active, we need to know the shift percentage ofCHART_SHIFT_SIZE
3) Since the percentage is empty, checkCHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS
4 Only now we can recalculate and useChartNavigate, which for some reason depends onCHART_SHIFT
try to add a virtual method that returns typename from this.