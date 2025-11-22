Errors, bugs, questions - page 1202

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lezzvie:

Better of course to ask it in the forum of the website www.mql4.com.

Did you do everything according to the instructions as in this article? - https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1356

Yes, of course)

OK; I'll ask there. Thanks.

 
In what order are friend invitations displayed on the profile? In order of arrival or something else? I get the impression that the number of invitations is increasing, but the first and last names are the same.
[Deleted]  
In the marketplace, in discussions, in android - the "Edit" button is available in messages, gives a window to edit the message, after sending the edited message an error 403 is displayed
 
I always thought that in the terminal those instruments for which trading is prohibited (the so-called indicators) are displayed in grey colour. But today I tried to trade Russian stock CFDs and they are displayed in black and I got an error Trade is disabled. Is it an error in the server configuration at the broker or in the terminal?
 
marketeer:
I always thought that in the terminal those instruments for which trading is prohibited (the so-called indicators) are displayed in grey colour. But today I tried to trade Russian stock CFDs and they are displayed in black and I got an error Trade is disabled. Is it the error in the server configuration at the broker or in the terminal?
Was it the trading time? The best thing to do is to contact your broker's support team.
 
barabashkakvn:


And the dimensions should be determined by trial and error, or simply by " gut feeling".

There is a free software for capturing video from the screen - oCam. It also allows you to make screenshots of the required size. You can set its frame to 640x480 and try to squeeze the terminal into it.

Although... judging by such a small "window", it will be a bit difficult to "cram what you can't cram into it" ...

 

Error when selecting an overloaded function

class A {};

class B : public A {};

void f( A*  ) { Print( 1 ); }
void f( B*& ) { Print( 2 ); }
void g( A*  ) { Print( 3 ); }
void g( B*  ) { Print( 4 ); }

void OnStart()
{
        B* b = new B;
        f( b ); //вызов f( A* ), а должен вызвать f( B*& )
        g( b ); //вызов g( B* ) 
        delete( b );
}
Result: (1,4) and should be (2,4). The pointer B* does not stop being a pointer if passed by reference
 
A100:

Error when selecting an overloaded function

Result: (1,4) and should be (2,4). The B* pointer is not a pointer anymore if it is passed by reference
Thanks for the post, it has been corrected.
 
Renat:
Has the time been trading? The best thing to do is to contact your broker's customer service.
The time is trading, the ticks are ticking. I contacted the broker. They answered that Russian CFDs are indicative. Why they are displayed black in the terminal, they do not know.
 

Question - the volumes shown in the market (FORTS) are the total volume of both buy and sell orders (buy stop+sell limit, or buy limit+sell stop, if in Forex terminology)? Or is the upper red zone a sell limit, and only buy limit in the lower half of the pack?

In other words, at the top - only sell limit bids are more profitable, and at the bottom - bids are more profitable to buy, or is there a total amount of buyers and sellers everywhere?

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