Errors, bugs, questions - page 1202
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Better of course to ask it in the forum of the website www.mql4.com.
Did you do everything according to the instructions as in this article? - https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1356
Yes, of course)
OK; I'll ask there. Thanks.
I always thought that in the terminal those instruments for which trading is prohibited (the so-called indicators) are displayed in grey colour. But today I tried to trade Russian stock CFDs and they are displayed in black and I got an error Trade is disabled. Is it the error in the server configuration at the broker or in the terminal?
And the dimensions should be determined by trial and error, or simply by " gut feeling".
There is a free software for capturing video from the screen - oCam. It also allows you to make screenshots of the required size. You can set its frame to 640x480 and try to squeeze the terminal into it.
Although... judging by such a small "window", it will be a bit difficult to "cram what you can't cram into it" ...
Error when selecting an overloaded functionResult: (1,4) and should be (2,4). The pointer B* does not stop being a pointer if passed by reference
Error when selecting an overloaded functionResult: (1,4) and should be (2,4). The B* pointer is not a pointer anymore if it is passed by reference
Has the time been trading? The best thing to do is to contact your broker's customer service.
Question - the volumes shown in the market (FORTS) are the total volume of both buy and sell orders (buy stop+sell limit, or buy limit+sell stop, if in Forex terminology)? Or is the upper red zone a sell limit, and only buy limit in the lower half of the pack?
In other words, at the top - only sell limit bids are more profitable, and at the bottom - bids are more profitable to buy, or is there a total amount of buyers and sellers everywhere?