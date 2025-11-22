Errors, bugs, questions - page 1208

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Zeleniy:
In the MT5 terminal, how can I use the "Library" tab to search for a file by name? There used to be a search but now I can't see it.
https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/startworking/interface
 

Did they forget to translate the "Cancel" button into English? )

ZS: although it's a matter of the windsup settings.

 
Please tell me if the list of supported order types is exhaustive. There are no stop-limit orders in 4, i.e. they are kind of optional, but they appeared in MT5. However, are there any unimplemented options? Particularly, we would like to have limit-stop (conventional) orders - by analogy with stop-limit orders they "wait" when the price touches an activation level (in this case from the limit price side) after which a stop order (and not a limit order) is placed.
 

Why the hell did the links in the BUCKU posts start to get overwritten? Both in private and on the forum!

Censorship or what is it?

 

Please correct the error/spike in the data : XAGUSD H1 26.06.2013 20:00 18.72/18.73/0.19/18.66 - spike down.

 
XAGUSD H1 26.06.2013 20:00 18.72/18.73/18.49/18.66 - competent review
 

Signal showcase.

Lenovo miix 2 tablet, Windows 8.1, IE 11 in desktop mode (Classic mode), screen resolution 1280x800, system scale - 100%.

Depending on the browser scale settings, different number of parameters is shown in the signal window.

Scale of 75%: Growth, Subscribers, Weeks, Trends, Profitable, Average Pips, Max Drawdown

Scale 100%: Growth, Subscribers, Weeks, Trends, Profits

Scale of 125%: Growth, Subscribers, Weeks, Trends,

 
barabashkakvn:

Signal showcase.

Lenovo miix 2 tablet, Windows 8.1, IE 11 in desktop mode (Classic mode), screen resolution 1280x800, system scale - 100%.

Depending on the browser scale settings, different number of parameters is shown in the signal window.

Only the number of parameters that fit on the screen is shown. Normal practice.
 
marsel:
The number of parameters that fit on the screen is shown. This is common practice.
This is true, but why does it not show everything at 100% scale? Because at 100% zoom, and even at 125% zoom, there is quite a lot of space left on the right-hand side.
 
barabashkakvn:
That's true, but why doesn't it show everything at 100% scale? Because at 100% zoom, and even at 125% zoom there is quite a lot of space left on the right side.
Then go to Service Desk with screenshots
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