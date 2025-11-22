Errors, bugs, questions - page 1208
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In the MT5 terminal, how can I use the "Library" tab to search for a file by name? There used to be a search but now I can't see it.
Did they forget to translate the "Cancel" button into English? )
ZS: although it's a matter of the windsup settings.
Why the hell did the links in the BUCKU posts start to get overwritten? Both in private and on the forum!
Censorship or what is it?
Please correct the error/spike in the data : XAGUSD H1 26.06.2013 20:00 18.72/18.73/0.19/18.66 - spike down.
Signal showcase.
Lenovo miix 2 tablet, Windows 8.1, IE 11 in desktop mode (Classic mode), screen resolution 1280x800, system scale - 100%.
Depending on the browser scale settings, different number of parameters is shown in the signal window.
Scale of 75%: Growth, Subscribers, Weeks, Trends, Profitable, Average Pips, Max Drawdown
Scale 100%: Growth, Subscribers, Weeks, Trends, Profits
Scale of 125%: Growth, Subscribers, Weeks, Trends,
Signal showcase.
Lenovo miix 2 tablet, Windows 8.1, IE 11 in desktop mode (Classic mode), screen resolution 1280x800, system scale - 100%.
Depending on the browser scale settings, different number of parameters is shown in the signal window.
The number of parameters that fit on the screen is shown. This is common practice.
That's true, but why doesn't it show everything at 100% scale? Because at 100% zoom, and even at 125% zoom there is quite a lot of space left on the right side.