Errors, bugs, questions - page 1196
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In the forum, the Profile font and forum language selection has become small and unreadable:
Fonts have not been changed on the website. In chrome #37 there is support for DirectWrite, which is enabled by default.
You will see a similar picture on other sites, with underlined links.
Here is how to disable it. Simply disable the relevant flag in chrome://flags/
You cannot specify an ENUM const
which makes a difference in macros and templates, for example, where type and const cannot be swapped out for versatility
Fonts have not been changed on the website. In chrome #37 there is support for DirectWrite, which is enabled by default.
You will see a similar picture on other sites, with underlined links.
Here's how to disable it. Simply deactivate the relevant flag in chrome://flags/
This is how the setting is disabled:
And in IE 11 (Windows 8.1) the font is small too:
This is how the setting is disabled:
And in IE 11 (Windows 8.1) the font is small too:
This is how the setting is disabled:
Just try it.
The settings page actually asks you to "turn off DirectWrite", look carefully. Such are the peculiarities of the interface translation.
Just give it a try.
The settings page actually asks you to "turn off DirectWrite", look carefully. Such are the peculiarities of the interface translation.
Error in output via Print(...)
when printing first skips a part of the output from 1 to 53 (each time a different part - no clear pattern), sometimes skips in the middle
then prints up to 299 with no skips
If you have some time, please try to run it and if there are any skips in the output, write to me. If no skips - try to increase n (I started skipping at n >= 300) and/or remove
My site is not sending private messages - does anyone have the same problem?