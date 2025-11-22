Errors, bugs, questions - page 1196

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[Deleted]  
barabashkakvn:

In the forum, the Profile font and forum language selection has become small and unreadable:

Fonts have not been changed on the website. In chrome #37 there is support for DirectWrite, which is enabled by default.

You will see a similar picture on other sites, with underlined links.

Here is how to disable it. Simply disable the relevant flag in chrome://flags/

 

You cannot specify an ENUM const

class A {
};

enum ENUM {
        e
};

class B {
        int const       a1; //нормально
        A * const       a2; //нормально
        ENUM const      a3; //ошибка компиляции
};

which makes a difference in macros and templates, for example, where type and const cannot be swapped out for versatility

#define  MACRO( cls, type ) \
class cls {                \
        type const      a; \
};
 
murad:

Fonts have not been changed on the website. In chrome #37 there is support for DirectWrite, which is enabled by default.

You will see a similar picture on other sites, with underlined links.

Here's how to disable it. Simply deactivate the relevant flag in chrome://flags/

This is how the setting is disabled:

2

And in IE 11 (Windows 8.1) the font is small too:

3

 
barabashkakvn:

This is how the setting is disabled:

And in IE 11 (Windows 8.1) the font is small too:

It's always been like that (small), hasn't it? I don't see any change.
[Deleted]  
barabashkakvn:

This is how the setting is disabled:

Just try it.

The settings page actually asks you to "turn off DirectWrite", look carefully. Such are the peculiarities of the interface translation.

 
murad:

Just give it a try.

The settings page actually asks you to "turn off DirectWrite", look carefully. Such are the peculiarities of the interface translation.

Thank you.
 
I'm not getting personal messages sent on the site - anyone else have the same problem?
 

Error in output via Print(...)

void OnStart()
{
        const int n = 300;
        Print( "n=", n );
        for ( int i = 0; i < n; i++ )
        {
                Print( i );
                if ( i == 0 )
                        Sleep( 2000 );
        }
}

when printing first skips a part of the output from 1 to 53 (each time a different part - no clear pattern), sometimes skips in the middle

then prints up to 299 with no skips

If you have some time, please try to run it and if there are any skips in the output, write to me. If no skips - try to increase n (I started skipping at n >= 300) and/or remove

        if ( i == 0 )
                Sleep( 2000 );
 
Mechanic:
My site is not sending private messages - does anyone have the same problem?
Service Desk replied - problem solved

 
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