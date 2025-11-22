Errors, bugs, questions - page 1207

New comment
 
ALXIMIKS:

It's also forbidden to pass a pointer as an argument to a function (which ??? GetPointer or any ???).

You must be referring to a pointer to a structure and/or a simple type (not explicitly stated there, but the context implies it). There is even a pointer to a class as a function argument in the example below

class CItem
  {
   CItem*            m_next;
   void              Next(CItem *item) { m_next=item; }
  };

And if GetPoiner() was meant specifically, your example has no other possibility to convert a pointer from a pointer to an object (other than the one you used), so this prohibition makes no sense

//даже такую запись сложно запретить
GetPointer(GetPointer(GetPointer(GetPointer(from))))
 

Why isn't the CList serialization when loading data from a file CList::Load(int file_handle) has been thought out to handle multiple calasses?

virtual CObject* CreateElement();

it's a function for creation of only one object class. And if I have 5 of them and the type of the next one is written in the file with a conditional number.

It's easy to solve if I have one more loader:

virtual CObject* CreateElement(int file_handle);

Yes, it's not a problem to re-copy the whole function to append this line to it, but why not think it through right away.

Or I don't know how to use it correctly.

 

does anyone know what this is for?


 
maybe similar to the one at the top - only returns to the end of the story when double-clicked?
 
ALXIMIKS:
maybe similar to the one at the top - only it returns to the end of the story when you double-click?
the tooltip appears: "locking position"
 
sanyooooook:

does anyone know what this is for?


This is the start of the time axis reference when the zoom is changed. By default, it is on the left and therefore the snap at the same place stays at the left border of the graph. You can move the slider to the middle of the window and when scaling, the specified date will remain in place, i.e. the middle of the window.
 

What does this have to do with?


 
sanyooooook:

What does this have to do with?


there is too much stuff in the RAM (infinite history charts or something, there was a separate thread about this on 4 about 1.5 weeks ago, search for it if you want)
 
Yes, not many charts were open, but the number of bars in the history was a bit high, set it lower, reloaded, it was gone
 
In the MT5 terminal, how can I use the "Library" tab to search for a file by name? There used to be a search, but I can't see it now.
1...120012011202120312041205120612071208120912101211121212131214...3193
New comment