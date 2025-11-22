Errors, bugs, questions - page 1207
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It's also forbidden to pass a pointer as an argument to a function (which ??? GetPointer or any ???).
You must be referring to a pointer to a structure and/or a simple type (not explicitly stated there, but the context implies it). There is even a pointer to a class as a function argument in the example below
And if GetPoiner() was meant specifically, your example has no other possibility to convert a pointer from a pointer to an object (other than the one you used), so this prohibition makes no sense
Why isn't the CList serialization when loading data from a file CList::Load(int file_handle) has been thought out to handle multiple calasses?
virtual CObject* CreateElement();
it's a function for creation of only one object class. And if I have 5 of them and the type of the next one is written in the file with a conditional number.
It's easy to solve if I have one more loader:
virtual CObject* CreateElement(int file_handle);
Yes, it's not a problem to re-copy the whole function to append this line to it, but why not think it through right away.
Or I don't know how to use it correctly.
does anyone know what this is for?
maybe similar to the one at the top - only it returns to the end of the story when you double-click?
does anyone know what this is for?
What does this have to do with?
What does this have to do with?