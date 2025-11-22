Errors, bugs, questions - page 1197
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Error in output via Print(...)
when printing first skips a part of the output from 1 to 53 (each time a different part - no clear pattern), sometimes skips in the middle
then prints up to 299 with no skips
If you have some time, please try to run it and if there are any skips in the output, write to me. If no skips - try to increase n (I started skipping at n >= 300) and/or remove
Fonts have not been changed on the website. In chrome #37 there is support for DirectWrite, which is enabled by default.
You'll see a similar picture on other sites, with underlined links.
Here is how to disable it. Simply disable the relevant flag in chrome://flags/
And I've got Chromium's interface scale broken (in version #37). All fonts and buttons have grown by a third. I hate it - it eats up space for extension bar and bookmarks, and screen space in general.
Displaying the content of sites also broken proportionally, but with this I can struggle ( <Ctrl> +<wheel mouse>), but here with the interface of what to do mind.
Ran through all the settings, found no way to affect ... :(
Any suggestions? I would be very, very grateful !
// Perhaps, the problem arose due to the fact that the system (Win-7) is configured increased font size. But it is configured so very long ago, and in previous versions of Chromium did not affect its interface.
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Resolved!
Found the solution here: http://superuser.com/questions/803710/chrome-37-ui-got-larger-and-became-blurry-on-125-dpi?lq=1
Where did the share button (to profile) go? (In FF) the only networks are left.
Where did the share button (to profile) go? (In FF) the only networks are left.
it's in place of the badge, you just can't see it https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1215#comment_1047267
Thank you.
Oh, man... how come it's not by default? Is VK cooler than MQ?
After 24 hours on the computer, you can't find it by touch...
Look in the log file. The output to the window is optimised for speed, not all prints may be there.
I'm not getting personal messages sent through the website.