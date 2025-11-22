Errors, bugs, questions - page 1197

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A100:

Error in output via Print(...)

when printing first skips a part of the output from 1 to 53 (each time a different part - no clear pattern), sometimes skips in the middle

then prints up to 299 with no skips

If you have some time, please try to run it and if there are any skips in the output, write to me. If no skips - try to increase n (I started skipping at n >= 300) and/or remove

Look at the log file. Output to window is optimised for speed, not all prints may be there.
 
murad:

Fonts have not been changed on the website. In chrome #37 there is support for DirectWrite, which is enabled by default.

You'll see a similar picture on other sites, with underlined links.

Here is how to disable it. Simply disable the relevant flag in chrome://flags/

And I've got Chromium's interface scale broken (in version #37). All fonts and buttons have grown by a third. I hate it - it eats up space for extension bar and bookmarks, and screen space in general.

Displaying the content of sites also broken proportionally, but with this I can struggle ( <Ctrl> +<wheel mouse>), but here with the interface of what to do mind.

Ran through all the settings, found no way to affect ... :(

Any suggestions? I would be very, very grateful !

// Perhaps, the problem arose due to the fact that the system (Win-7) is configured increased font size. But it is configured so very long ago, and in previous versions of Chromium did not affect its interface.

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Resolved!

Found the solution here: http://superuser.com/questions/803710/chrome-37-ui-got-larger-and-became-blurry-on-125-dpi?lq=1

Chrome 37 UI got larger and became blurry on 125% DPI
Chrome 37 UI got larger and became blurry on 125% DPI
  • superuser.com
Today I updated to Chrome 37 stable (64-bit, but 32-bit has the same issue). I am using 125% DPI mode in Windows 8.1, because I need larger fonts everywhere, since my eyes are not so good :) The problem is that, after updating, the size of Chrome's interface has notably increased and both the interface and the fonts started to look blurry and...
 

Where did the share button (to profile) go? (In FF) the only networks are left.


 
Silent:

Where did the share button (to profile) go? (In FF) the only networks are left.


it's in place of the icon, you just can't see it https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1215#comment_1047267
 
sanyooooook:
it's in place of the badge, you just can't see it https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1215#comment_1047267

Thank you.

Oh, man... how come it's not by default? Is VK cooler than MQ?

After 24 hours on the computer, you can't find it by touch...

 
Ah, now in two steps... Well, they'll finish it, I guess.
 
marketeer:
Look in the log file. The output to the window is optimised for speed, not all prints may be there.
The .log does contain all prints. If this is a result of optimization, it is not clear why such optimization with loss of information is necessary. And if you can not do without it, it is desirable to have an informational line to inform you that not all information is displayed, otherwise you will have to constantly check with .log files and there will be no sense to display the prints on the screen
[Deleted]  
I cannot post messages from my mobile, but I can't see them
 
My personal messages are not being sent through the website.
 
Wahoo:
I'm not getting personal messages sent through the website.
Just checked. They are.
1...119011911192119311941195119611971198119912001201120212031204...3193
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