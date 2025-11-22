Errors, bugs, questions - page 1198
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You can't link to URLs in non-Latin letters?
The first thing that came up. Although the link itself is very different from the address in the browser:
The .log does contain all the prints. If this is the result of optimization, it is not clear why such optimization with loss of information is necessary. And if you can not do without it - then it is desirable to have an informational line stating that not all information is displayed on the screen, otherwise you will have to constantly check with .log files and there will be no sense in displaying it on the screen
On my android mobile phone, my messages haven't been sent in the last 24 hours.
Just checked. It's being sent.
There have been problems with the operation of private messages on the site in the latest versions of Chrome, Safari and Opera browsers. Also in some mobile browsers.
The problems have now been resolved. Private messages are working.
no MQ badge: http://joxi.ru/jbYAVP3JTJDpNCow714
Thanks for the heads up. Fixed it.
Thank you for your work.
It would also be nice to have an up button on pages that are too long, like the Wall, and when viewing the newsfeed.
It would also be nice to have an "up" button on pages that are too long, such as the Wall and when viewing the news feed.
Isn't the "Home" key on the keyboard better suited for this purpose? Or do you mean browsing on a mobile device where you can't use the keyboard?