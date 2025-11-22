Errors, bugs, questions - page 1198

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From my android mobile, my inbox hasn't sent a message in the second day.

the messages just disappear after they've been sent.

and they're disappearing now.
 
You can't link to URLs with non-Latin letters?
 
TheXpert:
You can't link to URLs in non-Latin letters?

The first thing that came up. Although the link itself is very different from the address in the browser:

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Блог о заработке в интернете, web-дизайне, создании и продвижении сайтов
Блог о заработке в интернете, web-дизайне, создании и продвижении сайтов
  • Дмитрий Дьяконов
  • xn----dtbebsahkmqkbs1a9myb.xn--p1ai
Уже почти 5 месяцев прошло с того момента, как завершился Сибирский хакатон, а доделать начатое все не хватало времени. Наконец-то настал этот момент, и я готов представить расширение «Новости Омска» для Google Chrome, большая часть которого была написана в эти два дня марафонного программирования. <a href="http://xn
 
A100:
The .log does contain all the prints. If this is the result of optimization, it is not clear why such optimization with loss of information is necessary. And if you can not do without it - then it is desirable to have an informational line stating that not all information is displayed on the screen, otherwise you will have to constantly check with .log files and there will be no sense in displaying it on the screen
Write to service-desk ;-). Now I have to do exactly that - look through the full log in .log files. And in the file prints are outputted with delay because of caching. So when I need to flush this cache to disk, I invoke the logs context menu command open folder.
 
IvanIvanov:
On my android mobile phone, my messages haven't been sent in the last 24 hours.

the messages just disappear after they've been sent.

and they're disappearing now.
Yeah, they're disappearing from my computer, too. Sending doesn't work. Confirmed.
 
barabashkakvn:
Just checked. It's being sent.
I haven't been able to reply. I'm using Safari.
 

There have been problems with the operation of private messages on the site in the latest versions of Chrome, Safari and Opera browsers. Also in some mobile browsers.

The problems have now been resolved. Private messages are working.

 
sanyooooook:
no MQ badge: http://joxi.ru/jbYAVP3JTJDpNCow714
Thank you for your attention. Corrected.
 
lezzvie:
Thanks for the heads up. Fixed it.

Thank you for your work.

It would also be nice to have an up button on pages that are too long, like the Wall, and when viewing the newsfeed.

 
sanyooooook:

It would also be nice to have an "up" button on pages that are too long, such as the Wall and when viewing the news feed.

Isn't the "Home" key on the keyboard better suited for this purpose? Or do you mean browsing on a mobile device where you can't use the keyboard?

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