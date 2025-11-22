Errors, bugs, questions - page 598

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[Deleted]  
What's the difference? They all look the same.
 
alexx_v:

What's the difference? They seem to be rendered the same way.

When some currency has no bars (for example, we ran out of bars) and the current currency has bars, then the values drop out (fractions get large) because of the missing value

This is the point I fixed.

[Deleted]  
Can you make all lines the same thickness by default? Or, better yet, in .mq5. No matter how you specify the thickness in the settings, it still draws by default.
 
alexx_v:

Can you make all lines the same thickness by default?
set Line_Thickness =1

Better yet, put it in .mq5.

you can't, it uses 8 mqh files.

[Deleted]  
sergeev:

set Line_Thickness =1

order.)

it won't work, it uses 8 mqh files.

can't you put them where you want them?
 
sergeev:
version with synchronisation of senior TF currencies
may i ask for the source code?
 
sergeev:

it's just an indicator. it's a pity that no one on forum 4 wants to give any sensible ideas on how it can be used for market analysis.

The source code is 8 mqh files. therefore ex5.

I have some ideas, we can discuss. Have you suggested your ideas somewhere?

I have my own realization of similar indicators, it's especially interesting to observe them after I connected a neural network to them.

 
Graff:

I have some ideas we can discuss. Have you expressed your ideas somewhere?

I haven't. I haven't had any ideas.
[Deleted]  

Alexey, sometimes this kind of glitch happens with the indicator:

And sometimes it just draws a dollar line on startup and that's it, until you open the properties and apply them.

 
sergeev:
version with synchronisation of higher TF currencies

I took a look at the indicator. Apparently it inherited a block of code from MT4:

//---- parameters
// for monthly
int mn_per = 12;
int mn_fast = 2;
// for weekly
int w_per = 9;
int w_fast = 3;
// for daily
int d_per = 5;
int d_fast = 3;
// for H4
int h4_per = 12;
int h4_fast = 2;
// for H1
int h1_per = 24;
int h1_fast = 8;
// for M30
int m30_per = 16;
int m30_fast = 2;
// for M15
int m15_per = 16;
int m15_fast = 4;
// for M5
int m5_per = 12;
int m5_fast = 3;
// for M1
int m1_per = 10;
int m1_fast = 4;
....
   switch(Period())
     {
       case 1:     per1 = m1_per;  per2 = m1_fast;  break;
       case 5:     per1 = m5_per;  per2 = m5_fast;  break;
       case 15:    per1 = m15_per; per2 = m15_fast; break; 
       case 30:    per1 = m30_per; per2 = m30_fast; break;
       case 60:    per1 = h1_per;  per2 = h1_fast;  break;
       case 240:   per1 = h4_per;  per2 = h4_fast;  break;
       case 1440:  per1 = d_per;   per2 = d_fast;   break;
       case 10080: per1 = w_per;   per2 = w_fast;   break;
       case 43200: per1 = mn_per;  per2 = mn_fast;  
     }

Can you release a version with an option to disable it, i.e. for the indicator to use the periods of the muwings specified in the input without adding other values to them?

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