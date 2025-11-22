Errors, bugs, questions - page 598
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What's the difference? They seem to be rendered the same way.
When some currency has no bars (for example, we ran out of bars) and the current currency has bars, then the values drop out (fractions get large) because of the missing value
This is the point I fixed.
Can you make all lines the same thickness by default?
Better yet, put it in .mq5.
you can't, it uses 8 mqh files.
set Line_Thickness =1
order.)
it won't work, it uses 8 mqh files.
version with synchronisation of senior TF currencies
it's just an indicator. it's a pity that no one on forum 4 wants to give any sensible ideas on how it can be used for market analysis.
The source code is 8 mqh files. therefore ex5.
I have some ideas, we can discuss. Have you suggested your ideas somewhere?
I have my own realization of similar indicators, it's especially interesting to observe them after I connected a neural network to them.
I have some ideas we can discuss. Have you expressed your ideas somewhere?
Alexey, sometimes this kind of glitch happens with the indicator:
And sometimes it just draws a dollar line on startup and that's it, until you open the properties and apply them.
version with synchronisation of higher TF currencies
I took a look at the indicator. Apparently it inherited a block of code from MT4:
Can you release a version with an option to disable it, i.e. for the indicator to use the periods of the muwings specified in the input without adding other values to them?