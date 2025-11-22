Errors, bugs, questions - page 2200
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What does this mean?
Why does the script not output anything?
because it is by reference and not by value
I don't understand it at all. Here is the code
It somehow complains about passing a pointer by reference. At the same time, the f function calmly receives the pointer by reference.
The result is
The int operator was called without any problems, while the pointer operator was not.
Logically it shouldn't work without reference (imho). It may be a feature of mql pointers - they don't need to be dereferenced.
A request to everyone who understands the subject, let's find out. It's a bit of a mess right now.
I used to think that an operator was just one of the methods that was convenient to use because of its syntax. And no other distinction. Now it turns out that's not always the case.
I used to think that an operator was just one of the methods
any operator yes. but
1. operator = one of the most popular
2. the only operator which is generated by the compiler
any operator yes. but
1. operator = one of the most demanded
2. the only operator that is generated by the compiler
So overloaded/overridden operator.
I was wrong, it should work without the link. it means it doesn't work with the link because of the substitution nuances.
In pluses it works even with a reference.
If you have questions about such things, it is better to check with a benchmark, i.e. C++. however, syntax may be slightly different
I was wrong, it should work without the link. it means it doesn't work with the link because of the substitution nuances.
It works in the pluses and with a link.
If you have questions about such things it's better to check with a benchmark, i.e. C++. though the syntax may be slightly different
Thank you! Unfortunately, I don't speak any languages other than MQL. I also have a poor understanding of MQL. I'm learning OOP in MQL.
At first I thought I didn't know arithmetic at all.
How could these two numbers add up to 138.95, and how could adding two zeros add up to -24.34?
But then I realised:
If positions opened yesterday or earlier are closed today, they will not be displayed, but they do participate in the calculation of the amount of closed positions.
If you change the depth of the history displayed and then select "Today" again, all lost positions will return to their place.
Will this bug be fixed? Or no one needs it?