Errors, bugs, questions - page 1195

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TheXpert:
And the return value
any valid type (we are not bound to anything)
 
The author's login search doesn't work. The server replies"An error has occurred. Please try again later."
 
elugovoy:
The author's login search doesn't work. The server replies"An error has occurred. Please try again later."
Application has been submitted to Service Desk this afternoon. We are waiting for the search to be restored soon.
 

It is not quite clear what is the point of giving different values to the following constants in MQL, compared to the commonly used ones

#define FW_THIN         100 
#define FW_EXTRALIGHT   200 
#define FW_LIGHT        300 
#define FW_NORMAL       400 
#define FW_MEDIUM       500 
#define FW_SEMIBOLD     600 
#define FW_BOLD         700 
#define FW_EXTRABOLD    800 
#define FW_HEAVY        900

while the names are identical and could not be a mere coincidence. In my opinion, this approach does not bring anything but confusion.

They did not reinvent the wheel with the following ones - they fully coincide with the generally accepted values

MB_OKCANCEL
MB_ABORTRETRYIGNORE
MB_YESNOCANCEL
MB_YESNO
MB_RETRYCANCEL
MB_CANCELTRYCONTINUE
 
meat:

Dear developers, can you please remove the ridiculous 63 character text length restriction on graphical objects?

I agree about the "Description" field, and in the "Name" field of OBJ_EVENT objects they themselves do not always fit the data in full - you can see the clipping of words
 

Execution error: array out of range

// test.mq5
#import "lib.ex5"
        void f( const string& str[] );
#import

class A {
public:
        static const string str[];
};
const string A::str[] = { "123" };

void OnStart()
{
        A a; //не обязательно
        f( A::str );
}

// lib.mq5

#property library
void f( const string& str[] ) export { Print( str[ 0 ] ); }

while there is no array out of range

The error disappears if the function f(...) is placed in the same module test.mq5 or duplicated by static

static const string A::str[] = { "123" };
which is usually not done, and is even considered an error in C++
 

1 The Utilities category has disappeared from the Market. Will it be gone now?

P.S. This is weird. Utilities" is back.

 

Dear programmers, I have received this warning, what changes should I enter in the EA settings or what does it mean? (I have erased the broker's name for obvious reasons):

Dear Client!


We would like to inform you that, due to the planned technological infrastructure and modernization of EQUIPMENT, connections to data centres .............-Live 3 from the IP-address............... will be terminated on Saturday 30 August 2014 your trading terminals will be automatically connected to one of the two data centres at the following addresses:

dc1.mt4..........com:443 (USA)
dc2.mt4..........com:443 (Germany).


Please make appropriate changes in the trading advisors settings, if necessary.

 
yosuf:

Dear programmers, I have received this warning, what changes should I enter in the EA settings or what does it mean? (I have erased the broker's name for obvious reasons):

Dear Client!


We would like to inform you that, due to the planned technological infrastructure and modernization of EQUIPMENT, connections to data centres .............-Live 3 from the IP-address............... will be terminated on Saturday 30 August 2014 your trading terminals will be automatically connected to one of the two data centres at the following addresses:

dc1.mt4..........com:443 (USA)
dc2.mt4..........com:443 (Germany).


Please make appropriate changes in the trading advisors settings, if necessary.

Change of server addresses. If you have trading in your EA depending on the server name, you need to write a new name.
 

In the forum, the Profile font and forum language selection has become small and unreadable:

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