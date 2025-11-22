Errors, bugs, questions - page 1195
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And the return value
The author's login search doesn't work. The server replies"An error has occurred. Please try again later."
It is not quite clear what is the point of giving different values to the following constants in MQL, compared to the commonly used ones
while the names are identical and could not be a mere coincidence. In my opinion, this approach does not bring anything but confusion.
They did not reinvent the wheel with the following ones - they fully coincide with the generally accepted values
Dear developers, can you please remove the ridiculous 63 character text length restriction on graphical objects?
Execution error: array out of range
while there is no array out of range
The error disappears if the function f(...) is placed in the same module test.mq5 or duplicated by staticwhich is usually not done, and is even considered an error in C++
The Utilities category has disappeared from the Market. Will it be gone now?
P.S. This is weird. Utilities" is back.
Dear programmers, I have received this warning, what changes should I enter in the EA settings or what does it mean? (I have erased the broker's name for obvious reasons):
Dear Client!
We would like to inform you that, due to the planned technological infrastructure and modernization of EQUIPMENT, connections to data centres .............-Live 3 from the IP-address............... will be terminated on Saturday 30 August 2014 your trading terminals will be automatically connected to one of the two data centres at the following addresses:
dc1.mt4..........com:443 (USA)
dc2.mt4..........com:443 (Germany).
Please make appropriate changes in the trading advisors settings, if necessary.
Dear programmers, I have received this warning, what changes should I enter in the EA settings or what does it mean? (I have erased the broker's name for obvious reasons):
Dear Client!
We would like to inform you that, due to the planned technological infrastructure and modernization of EQUIPMENT, connections to data centres .............-Live 3 from the IP-address............... will be terminated on Saturday 30 August 2014 your trading terminals will be automatically connected to one of the two data centres at the following addresses:
dc1.mt4..........com:443 (USA)
dc2.mt4..........com:443 (Germany).
Please make appropriate changes in the trading advisors settings, if necessary.
In the forum, the Profile font and forum language selection has become small and unreadable: