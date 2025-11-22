Errors, bugs, questions - page 1200

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alexvd:

The difference is that the unary minus turns the argument into an int.

How is a unary plus worse than a unary minus? If one converts, so should the other. I gave an example to show the contradiction between the interpretation of + and -, while there should be no difference in syntax. Applying unary operators to a bool type makes no sense other than converting the bool to a 1 or 0, resulting in -1, 0 or +1. In this sense, + and - are identical.
 

Compilation error: constant cannot be modified 

class A {};

void OnStart()
{
//не	const A * const a1;
//и не	      A * const a1;
//а именно
         const A*        a1 = NULL;
        const A*        a2 = new A();
        a1 = a2; //constant cannot be modified
}

there should be no error because a1 is not const

below, everything compiles without errors (as it should)

void f( const A* a ) { a = new A(); }
void OnStart()
{
        const A *a = new A();
        a = new A();
        f( a );
}
 

Can you please tell me how to make a 640x480 pixels drawing from a tester chart with Paint-Net, it's getting messy and my drawing size is "wrong" (I want to try to put this EA on Market, D1 from 2011):


 
yosuf:

Can you please tell me how to make a 640x480 pixels drawing from a tester chart with Paint-Net, it is getting crooked and "wrong picture size" (I want to try to put this EA on Market, D1 from 2011):


You need to change the size of the terminal itself. If you compress the terminal horizontally, you will get it to 640. And if you resize tester window with graph - this will make it fit to 480.

And the "export to png" command will just fix the current size of the chart window.

 
barabashkakvn:

You need to change the size of the terminal itself. If you compress the terminal horizontally, you will get it to 640. And if you resize the tester window with the chart, you will reach 480.

And the "export to png" command will just fix the current size of the chart window.

Excuse me, please, how do you control the size with these manipulations? How do you find the "export to png" command?
 
yosuf:
Excuse me, please, how do I control the dimensions in these manipulations? How do I find the "export to png" command?

1

And the dimensioning is done by trial and error, or simply by " Poke method".

 
yosuf:

Can you please tell me how to make a 640x480 pixels drawing from a tester chart with Paint-Net, it's getting messy and my drawing size is "wrong" (I want to try to put this EA on Market, D1 from 2011):

Unable to send a private message. Contact me on Skype ss.kucher and we will solve the drawing size problem.

 

Help install META TRADER 4 on OS MAVERICKS, DOWNLOADED ALL PROGRAMS, PLAY ON MAC, ALL NEW, ANYTHING GIVES ERROR.

/*moderator: send the error text as a file*/

 
s2101:
If the cursor jumps into the quotation field when answering, the answer is misunderstood. There is a cure:Forum: the cursor jumps into the quote when you reply
 
Motoellesse:

Help install META TRADER 4 on OS MAVERICKS, DOWNLOADED ALL PROGRAMS, PLAY ON MAC, ALL NEW, ANYTHING GIVES ERROR.

It's better to ask on www.mql4.com forum.

Did you follow instructions like in this article? - https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1356

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