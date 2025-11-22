Errors, bugs, questions - page 1200
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The difference is that the unary minus turns the argument into an int.
Compilation error: constant cannot be modified
there should be no error because a1 is not const
below, everything compiles without errors (as it should)
Can you please tell me how to make a 640x480 pixels drawing from a tester chart with Paint-Net, it's getting messy and my drawing size is "wrong" (I want to try to put this EA on Market, D1 from 2011):
Can you please tell me how to make a 640x480 pixels drawing from a tester chart with Paint-Net, it is getting crooked and "wrong picture size" (I want to try to put this EA on Market, D1 from 2011):
You need to change the size of the terminal itself. If you compress the terminal horizontally, you will get it to 640. And if you resize tester window with graph - this will make it fit to 480.
And the "export to png" command will just fix the current size of the chart window.
You need to change the size of the terminal itself. If you compress the terminal horizontally, you will get it to 640. And if you resize the tester window with the chart, you will reach 480.
And the "export to png" command will just fix the current size of the chart window.
Excuse me, please, how do I control the dimensions in these manipulations? How do I find the "export to png" command?
And the dimensioning is done by trial and error, or simply by " Poke method".
Can you please tell me how to make a 640x480 pixels drawing from a tester chart with Paint-Net, it's getting messy and my drawing size is "wrong" (I want to try to put this EA on Market, D1 from 2011):
Unable to send a private message. Contact me on Skype ss.kucher and we will solve the drawing size problem.
Help install META TRADER 4 on OS MAVERICKS, DOWNLOADED ALL PROGRAMS, PLAY ON MAC, ALL NEW, ANYTHING GIVES ERROR.
/*moderator: send the error text as a file*/
Help install META TRADER 4 on OS MAVERICKS, DOWNLOADED ALL PROGRAMS, PLAY ON MAC, ALL NEW, ANYTHING GIVES ERROR.
It's better to ask on www.mql4.com forum.
Did you follow instructions like in this article? - https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1356