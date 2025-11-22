Errors, bugs, questions - page 1199
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Isn't the "Home" key on the keyboard better suited for this purpose? Or do you mean browsing on a mobile device where you can't use the keyboard?
I know about "Home", but it is so inconveniently located on the keyboard that I have to release the mouse to press it and pull the left hand very far away )
I also have a mouse in my hand, so the "up" button is a must-have, as long as the main manipulator is a mouse.
Compilation error: tree optimization error
There should be another error, which the compiler generates by specifying
How do I download the signal history programmatically? I wrote it in C#:
web.Credentials = new NetworkCredential(user, pass, "mql5.com"); //"www.mql5.com" also tried
web.DownloadFile("https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/25221/export/history", path);
But instead of csv history file, it downloads authorization page.
An example on MQL5 will also work.
There are errors in the time display (TF) in the strategy tester during optimisation.
After completion of optimization, running single test, the TF parameters become seemingly normal
But when trying to run a single test again with other parameters it fails (another pass from the optimization table). More precisely, all parameters change without problems, except TF - it stays the same.
What is the problem?
There are errors in the time display (TF) in the strategy tester during optimisation.
After optimisation is complete, running a single test, the TF parameters become seemingly normal
But when trying to run a single test again with other parameters it fails (another pass from the optimization table). More precisely, all parameters change without problems, except TF - it stays the same.
What is the problem?
Write to Service Desk and let us check.
Attach expert, settings for playback
Write to servicedesk, let's have a look
Attach expert, settings for playback
I wrote.
This has never been a problem before.
In the forum, the Profile font and forum language selection has become small and unreadable:
Technically, there is an error - a type mismatch. In one case the compiler generates an error, but not in the other case
And what is the difference?
Now I also have a malfunction with the styles in the header and the top right corner, and it appears differently on PC and tablet. On the PC the line with the language names is shifted after Spanish and before Portuguese for some reason, and due to that extra shift the bottom part of the header with search and balance overlaps the horizontal menu at the top. The search line in the layout overlaps the site name, i.e. I see "Automated Trading and Testing" and then the input field ;-).
Please specify the browser you're using.
You are welcome to contact Service Desk and we will solve the problem.
What's the difference?
Let's see.
The difference is that the unary minus turns the argument into an int.
You can check with the following code.
template<typename T>
void name(T t) { Print(typename(T)); }
bool g() { return(true); }
void OnStart()
{
name(-g());
}