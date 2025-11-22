Errors, bugs, questions - page 1191

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The original example with this code in the beginning

#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1

gives the same result as on the screenshot (with 4051 error)

Histogram and a lot of calculation buffers ))))

 
Luckhuman:

The original example with this code in the beginning

gives the same result as on the screenshot (with 4051 error)

Histogram and a lot of calculation buffers ))))

Write in#property indicator_buffers 1 (because you need only one displayed buffer), and when calling IndicatorBuffers - IndicatorBuffers(24) - how many total buffers you need including "internal".
 
marketeer:
Write in#property indicator_buffers 1 (because you need only one buffer to display), and when calling IndicatorBuffers - IndicatorBuffers(24) - how many total buffers you need including "internal".
Exactly how it's done (above I wrote that"#property indicator_buffers 1" doesn't change anything). The result is on screenshot. If you don't mind, try to run a test example in your room
 
Luckhuman:
Exactly what I did (I wrote above that"#property indicator_buffers 1" does not change anything). The result is on the screenshot. If you don't mind, try to run the test example in your room.
Show the whole code as a whole, otherwise there will be fragments. From what you said, I could tell that you've tried options 1 and 1, and also 24 and 24 (which works, but you don't like seeing extra buffers), while the point of my post is that it should be 1 and 24.
 

marketeer:
Весь код целиком покажите, а то все какие-то фрагменты. Из ваших  слов можно было предположить, что вы пробовали варианты 1 и 1, а также 24 и 24 (причем он работает, но вас не устраивает видимость лишних буферов), а смысл моего поста в том, что должно быть 1 и 24.

Exactly the sequence does not work :)

Files:
TestIndicatorBuffers.mq4  4 kb
 
 
Luckhuman:
I have reproduced the error. It is probably a consequence of the fact that the arrays under the indicator buffers are allocated dynamically (as part of the objects). I suggest to send the source to SR.
 

People, I have a question:

How do I see what's blocking the MT5 platform on my computer? ........(I've turned off antivirus, there's obviously no prog running)

The prehistory:

I decided to check the strategy on my cent account. I tried to use my broker to check my strategy on my cent account. I had to download MT5 and I can't open it. Clicking the button on the desktop I see it for half a second, then I hear a pop (for some reason?) and the order closes, then I don't even see it in the next attempts, system loads 100% for a few seconds, then I get disappointed and fall down to 6-14%.

I am a user and not a programmer. I'm a user and not a programmer.

 
gnawingmarket:

People, I have a question:

How do I see what's blocking the MT5 platform on my computer? ........(I've turned off antivirus, there's obviously no prog running)

The prehistory:

I decided to check the strategy on my cent account. I tried to use my broker to check my strategy on my cent account. I had to download MT5 and I can't open it. Clicking the button on the desktop I see it for half a second, then I hear a pop (for some reason?) and the order closes, then I don't even see it in the next attempts, system loads 100% for a few seconds, then I get disappointed and fall down to 6-14%.

I am a user and not a programmer. I'm a user and not a programmer.

What OS, what processor.

Is the terminal installed and not starting or is the installer kicking out?

 
Silent:

Which operating system, which CPU.

Is the terminal installed and not starting, or is the installer crashing?

XP pro 2002 Pask 3 CPU type Intel Celeron 420, 1600 MHz (8 x 200) the program list has 28.68 MW

Physical memory

Total 1527 MB

Occupied 848 MB

Free 678 MB

Downloaded 56 %

Swap file space

Total 2133 MB

Occupied 771 MB

Free 1362 MB

Download 36 %

Virtual memory

Total 3660 MB

Occupied 1619 MB

Free 2041 MB

Downloaded 44 %

Swap file

Swap file C:\pagefile.sys

Source/Maximum size 756 MB / 1512 MB

Current size 756 MB

Current / peak download 133 MB / 154 MB

Download 18 %

Physical Address Extension (PAE)

Supported by OS Yes

Supported CPU Yes

Active Yes

Partitions
C: (NTFS) 72112 MB (17657 MB free)
D: (FAT32) 4164 MB (2098 MB free)
Total volume 74.5 Gb (19.3 Gb free)

1...118411851186118711881189119011911192119311941195119611971198...3193
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