Errors, bugs, questions - page 1191
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The original example with this code in the beginning
gives the same result as on the screenshot (with 4051 error)
Histogram and a lot of calculation buffers ))))
The original example with this code in the beginning
gives the same result as on the screenshot (with 4051 error)
Histogram and a lot of calculation buffers ))))
Write in#property indicator_buffers 1 (because you need only one buffer to display), and when calling IndicatorBuffers - IndicatorBuffers(24) - how many total buffers you need including "internal".
Exactly what I did (I wrote above that"#property indicator_buffers 1" does not change anything). The result is on the screenshot. If you don't mind, try to run the test example in your room.
marketeer:
Весь код целиком покажите, а то все какие-то фрагменты. Из ваших слов можно было предположить, что вы пробовали варианты 1 и 1, а также 24 и 24 (причем он работает, но вас не устраивает видимость лишних буферов), а смысл моего поста в том, что должно быть 1 и 24.
Exactly the sequence does not work :)
People, I have a question:
How do I see what's blocking the MT5 platform on my computer? ........(I've turned off antivirus, there's obviously no prog running)
The prehistory:
I decided to check the strategy on my cent account. I tried to use my broker to check my strategy on my cent account. I had to download MT5 and I can't open it. Clicking the button on the desktop I see it for half a second, then I hear a pop (for some reason?) and the order closes, then I don't even see it in the next attempts, system loads 100% for a few seconds, then I get disappointed and fall down to 6-14%.
I am a user and not a programmer. I'm a user and not a programmer.
People, I have a question:
How do I see what's blocking the MT5 platform on my computer? ........(I've turned off antivirus, there's obviously no prog running)
The prehistory:
I decided to check the strategy on my cent account. I tried to use my broker to check my strategy on my cent account. I had to download MT5 and I can't open it. Clicking the button on the desktop I see it for half a second, then I hear a pop (for some reason?) and the order closes, then I don't even see it in the next attempts, system loads 100% for a few seconds, then I get disappointed and fall down to 6-14%.
I am a user and not a programmer. I'm a user and not a programmer.
What OS, what processor.
Is the terminal installed and not starting or is the installer kicking out?
Which operating system, which CPU.
Is the terminal installed and not starting, or is the installer crashing?
XP pro 2002 Pask 3 CPU type Intel Celeron 420, 1600 MHz (8 x 200) the program list has 28.68 MW
Physical memory
Total 1527 MB
Occupied 848 MB
Free 678 MB
Downloaded 56 %
Swap file space
Total 2133 MB
Occupied 771 MB
Free 1362 MB
Download 36 %
Virtual memory
Total 3660 MB
Occupied 1619 MB
Free 2041 MB
Downloaded 44 %
Swap file
Swap file C:\pagefile.sys
Source/Maximum size 756 MB / 1512 MB
Current size 756 MB
Current / peak download 133 MB / 154 MB
Download 18 %
Physical Address Extension (PAE)
Supported by OS Yes
Supported CPU Yes
Active Yes