Errors, bugs, questions - page 1186

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A100:
If this could be disabled, then it is unclear what to do if the price line crosses fixed SL and/or TP levels on the move
Failure to execute with an audible alert, as well as if SL/TP modification leaves the modifiable level at the same price.
 

Somebody give it a try:

Menu - Insert - Indicators - Trend - MovingAverage

Does MoneyFlowIndex also open? Or it's just me who has a glitch.

My God, I just checked it and it opens Momentum instead of MoneyFlowIndex.
How to live?

 
sanyooooook:

Somebody give it a try:

Menu - Insert - Indicators - Trend - MovingAverage

Does MoneyFlowIndex also open? Or it's just me who has a glitch.

My God, I just checked it and it opens Momentum instead of MoneyFlowIndex.
How to live?

Tried it. I'm fine (build 975).
 
sanyooooook:

Somebody give it a try:

Menu - Insert - Indicators - Trend - MovingAverage

Does MoneyFlowIndex also open? Or it's just me who has a glitch.

My God, I just checked it and it opens Momentum instead of MoneyFlowIndex.
How to live?

On MT4 and MT5 - both the latest versions - everything is correct. It's exactly the Momentum Average that gets inserted.
 
and on my one terminal (MT4) only from the list of indicators is OK, but through the menu - insert something is wrong.
 
Execution error invalid EX5 file (8)
#import "any.dll"
        int f1();
        int f2( string );
#import
void OnStart()
{
        f2(f1());
}
any - any, e.g. non-existent
 

What does it mean?

 
server:

What does it mean?

"A maximum of 1,000 characters can be selected."
 
Explain, I want to order an EA, but I can't findthe MetaQuotes ID
[Deleted]  
surmenev:
Explain, I want to order an EA, but I can't find where to getMetaQuotes ID

Why do you need an ID? Ordering here https://www.mql5.com/ru/job

1...117911801181118211831184118511861187118811891190119111921193...3193
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