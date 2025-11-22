Errors, bugs, questions - page 1186
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If this could be disabled, then it is unclear what to do if the price line crosses fixed SL and/or TP levels on the move
Somebody give it a try:
Menu - Insert - Indicators - Trend - MovingAverage
Does MoneyFlowIndex also open? Or it's just me who has a glitch.
My God, I just checked it and it opens Momentum instead of MoneyFlowIndex.
How to live?
Somebody give it a try:
Menu - Insert - Indicators - Trend - MovingAverage
Does MoneyFlowIndex also open? Or it's just me who has a glitch.
My God, I just checked it and it opens Momentum instead of MoneyFlowIndex.
How to live?
Somebody give it a try:
Menu - Insert - Indicators - Trend - MovingAverage
Does MoneyFlowIndex also open? Or it's just me who has a glitch.
My God, I just checked it and it opens Momentum instead of MoneyFlowIndex.
How to live?
What does it mean?
What does it mean?
Explain, I want to order an EA, but I can't find where to getMetaQuotes ID
Why do you need an ID? Ordering here https://www.mql5.com/ru/job