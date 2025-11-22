Errors, bugs, questions - page 1190
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Sorry, it's in MT4.
Sorry, this is in MT4
Unfortunately the CopySpread() function is not supported in MetaTrader 4 (there was an error in the help).
Where in the code can you see that only 17? You're creating 24, aren't you?
Show me what the log says.
How many indicator buffers does MT4 support? I was able to bind only 17 buffers
There are 512 buffers available in MT4:
The number of buffers cannot exceed 512 and be less than the value specified in the indicator_buffers property. If your custom indicator requires additional buffers for counting, you should use this function to specify the total number of buffers.
In the example you need to add a line:
In the example you need to add a line:
There are 512 buffers available in MT4:
In the example we need to add a line:
In this line I specify the number of buffers
IndicatorBuffers(ArraySize(buffers));
Here is a screenshot of the result
There are 512 buffers available in MT4:
A line should be added to the example:
With this line, it works. But then IndicatorBuffers() function doesn't work, because it is the one used in the code with value 24
Please excuse me. I have cut the code down to a test example, starting from a template indicator. There was the following line in the indicator