Errors, bugs, questions - page 1188

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Renat:
There are temporary counting errors in the profile. We'll fix it.

I think you need to change the name, and it turns out as not in Russian. two work, then it will be a hundred signals, and so on =) Roughly do like this is probably better Number of signals: Number of jobs:


 
Zeleniy:

I think you should change the name, because it turns out as not in Russian. two work, then it will be a hundred signals and so on =) Roughly it is probably better to make it like this Number of signals: Number of jobs:


Why is "work" masculine now?
 
meat:
That's not how you read Russian. Why is "work" a masculine word?
Because "2" reads "two" and nothing else.
 
Zeleniy:

I think you should change the name, because it turns out as not in Russian. Two work, then it will be a hundred signals, and so on =) Roughly make it like this probably better Number of signals: Number of works:


It's very long, it's better: signals, works. But it should have words at the top and numbers at the bottom:

1

 
Integer:
Because "2" reads "two" and nothing else.
Wrong. 2 is a number, pronounced like a numeral. It can have a gender category, depending on the noun it refers to. So in the screenshot it says: two signals, two jobs. You can suggest that MCs write numerals in capital letters on the site so that such questions don't arise, and for the sake of hilarity.
 
Zeleniy:

I think you should change the name, because it turns out as not in Russian. two work, then it will be a hundred signals and so on =) Roughly it is probably better to make it like this Number of signals: Number of jobs:


Will not be "a hundred signals" will be "100 signals", because the site correctly declinates numerals, writing for example, "4 products", but "9 products.
 
OK, people, why don't you stop littering the thread with such trivialities? There are a lot of important and unsolved problems with MQL and MT, and you are here with your "two jobs - two signals".
 
Is there any way to make file operations write/read files not to disk but to RAM to work faster and without holes?
 
paladin800:
Is there any way to make file operations write/read files not to disk but to RAM to work faster and without holes?
Do you want something like StringStream from C++?
 
paladin800:
Is there any way to make file operations write/read files not to disk but to RAM to work faster and without holes?
Just don't use files and that's it.
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