Errors, bugs, questions - page 1188
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I think you need to change the name, and it turns out as not in Russian. two work, then it will be a hundred signals, and so on =) Roughly do like this is probably better Number of signals: Number of jobs:
I think you should change the name, because it turns out as not in Russian. two work, then it will be a hundred signals and so on =) Roughly it is probably better to make it like this Number of signals: Number of jobs:
That's not how you read Russian. Why is "work" a masculine word?
I think you should change the name, because it turns out as not in Russian. Two work, then it will be a hundred signals, and so on =) Roughly make it like this probably better Number of signals: Number of works:
It's very long, it's better: signals, works. But it should have words at the top and numbers at the bottom:
Because "2" reads "two" and nothing else.
I think you should change the name, because it turns out as not in Russian. two work, then it will be a hundred signals and so on =) Roughly it is probably better to make it like this Number of signals: Number of jobs:
Is there any way to make file operations write/read files not to disk but to RAM to work faster and without holes?
Is there any way to make file operations write/read files not to disk but to RAM to work faster and without holes?