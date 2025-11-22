Errors, bugs, questions - page 2195
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Can we see a picture - what does it (the code) do?
Please explain why ArrayResize is very slow with a reserve task?
Script
Result
100 times memory allocation (5 Mb to 500 Mb) takes 38 seconds. Is it normal?
Practical application is in custom characters, when you want to prepare a tick history before importing. Suppose, there are some CSV-files with tick data in the local storage, and you need to make a MqlTick-array of them. How to do it in an optimal way? It is impossible to calculate in advance the amount of ticks in these files.
Can we see a picture - what does it (the code) do?
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Bugs, bugs, questions
Dmytro Zelenskyy, 2018.04.14 11:00
It is not possible to calculate the number of ticks in these files in advance.
Divide the file size by the approximate size of one tick?
Divide the file size by the approximate size of one tick?
Unfortunately, I don't know the file sizes - I unpack the CSV from a ZIP.
Can we see a picture - what does it do?
Making a screenshot over a selected time period has proved difficult - maybe there is a proper width definition solution to capture the bars over the two date ranges inclusive?
Making a screenshot over a selected time period has proved difficult - is there a proper width definition solution to capture the bars over the two date ranges inclusive?
What's the difficulty? I made 2 screenshots with different scales in one script so that the screenshot shows 30 bars from the specified date.
Unfortunately, I don't know the file sizes - I decompress the CSV from ZIP.
Where do they go from ZIP? Into an array? To a string? They have a size/length too.
What are the difficulties? Here is one script made 2 screenshot with different scale so that on the screen was 30 bars from the specified date.
Put the zoom to zero, even now you can see that in the second screenshot the bar is already tight, unlike in the first one.And what is 30 bars, let's make it 600!
Where do they go from the ZIP? Into an array? To a string? They have a size/length, too.
Then I would have to decompress everything and keep hundreds of megabytes of unpacked stuff in memory.
Or unpack by adding up the number of strings (string - tick). Saving on memory. And then decompress again, but with parsing.