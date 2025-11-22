Errors, bugs, questions - page 592
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how do you prepare an EA for a championship in all 12 currencies if the demo server only provides 6 of the allowed ones for testing + some more, or am I connecting in the wrong way?
how do you prepare an EA for a championship in all 12 currencies if the demo server only provides 6 of the allowed ones for testing + some more, or am I connecting in the wrong way?
how do you prepare an EA for a championship in all 12 currencies if the demo server only provides 6 of the allowed ones for testing + some more, or am I connecting in the wrong way?
Visit the Championships website and you will find all the information you need in the News section. Before the start of the Championship, we have published several articles on the subject.
Will the Signals service die after the championship? Or will it be made permanent?
After switching to the new build (555), the terminal has stopped saving the position (correct activity status) for "Tools", "Market Watch", "Tester" and"Data window".
After the terminal has been closed and opened again (not minimised, but closed) everything outside the main form disappears. As I understand, terminal thinks for some reason that trader did without these things. I have to go to menu and turn everything on again (good thing is that at least location is remembered).
The "Navigator" is located, as always, along with the charts in the main form window, it's OK.
The OS is Win XP32, Bild 555, I have two monitors. On one main window (on which navigator and charts), and on the second all above mentioned ("Tools", "Market Watch", "Tester" and "Data window").
PS
I cannot say about x64 and other OSes, I have no possibility to check it on two monitors.
the interval on the transaction history is not saved:
Now after exiting and entering again:
This was the case in MT4 and has been transferred to MT5. It makes sense to save the last data you entered. While I do not remember them myself!
the interval on the transaction history is not saved:
Now after exiting and entering again:
This was the case in MT4 and has been transferred to MT5. It makes sense to save the last data you entered. While I do not remember them myself!
Indicators on the non-main pair do not work in the tester on the period earlier than the beginning of testing (blue line).
On the testing period in the " Open prices only" mode the diagram on the non-core Instruments is stepped, in other modes it is not observed (blue line)
Indicators that calculate on the same Instruments as the Tester is running normally (green line).