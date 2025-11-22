Errors, bugs, questions - page 1192

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gnawingmarket:

XP pro 2002 Pask 3 CPU type Intel Celeron 420, 1600 MHz (8 x 200) the software list has 28.68 MW

I don't have XP at hand, I can't write the exact paths.

Try to run it as administrator.

Disable your firewall.

In control panel - administration look at windows logs.

Try compatibility mode.

 
Silent:

No XP at hand, I can't write the paths exactly.

Try running as administrator.

Disable the firewall.

In control panel - administration look at windows logs.

Try compatibility mode.

Thank you. I will try it.
 
gnawingmarket:
Thank you. Trying it out.
Look into /logs/crashlog directory after startup to see if the files are there and if so, attach them here in a zip archive, please.
 
Renat:
Look in /logs/crashlog directory after startup - are there files and if there are, please attach them here in a zip archive.

1. After attempting to start or when I can start the terminal?

2. logs/crashlog where is it? ........crashlog not seen at all

 
I have to go out for a couple of hours, then I'll continue. Thank you for your participation.
 
marketeer:
I reproduced the error. Probably it is a consequence of the fact that arrays for indicator buffers are allocated dynamically (as a part of objects). I suggest to send the source to the SD.

Thank you. I will do so.

Did it without the speaker - the same errors occur

 
gnawingmarket:

1. After attempting to start or when I can start the terminal?

2. logs/crashlog where is it? ........crashlog not seen at all

After attempting to start.

The /logs/crashlog directory should be searched in the local Windows XP directory.

 
Renat:


Please comment on IndicatorBuffers()/SetIndexBuffer() function in MQL4

 
Luckhuman:

Please comment on IndicatorBuffers()/SetIndexBuffer() function in MQL4

You'd better put such things in a Service Desk.
 
Renat:
It's better to put things like this straight to the service desk.
Done. How do I know when an error left in Service Desk has been corrected?
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