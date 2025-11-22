Errors, bugs, questions - page 1192
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XP pro 2002 Pask 3 CPU type Intel Celeron 420, 1600 MHz (8 x 200) the software list has 28.68 MW
I don't have XP at hand, I can't write the exact paths.
Try to run it as administrator.
Disable your firewall.
In control panel - administration look at windows logs.
Try compatibility mode.
No XP at hand, I can't write the paths exactly.
Try running as administrator.
Disable the firewall.
In control panel - administration look at windows logs.
Try compatibility mode.
Thank you. Trying it out.
Look in /logs/crashlog directory after startup - are there files and if there are, please attach them here in a zip archive.
1. After attempting to start or when I can start the terminal?
2. logs/crashlog where is it? ........crashlog not seen at all
I reproduced the error. Probably it is a consequence of the fact that arrays for indicator buffers are allocated dynamically (as a part of objects). I suggest to send the source to the SD.
Thank you. I will do so.
Did it without the speaker - the same errors occur
1. After attempting to start or when I can start the terminal?
2. logs/crashlog where is it? ........crashlog not seen at all
After attempting to start.
The /logs/crashlog directory should be searched in the local Windows XP directory.
Please comment on IndicatorBuffers()/SetIndexBuffer() function in MQL4
Please comment on IndicatorBuffers()/SetIndexBuffer() function in MQL4
It's better to put things like this straight to the service desk.