Errors, bugs, questions - page 1187

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IvanIvanov:
Why do you need an ID?
Where do you get the number itself?
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8rs37yh6t3.png  9 kb
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surmenev:
Where do you get the number itself?

This is an optional field, for mobile notifications

It can be found in Profile, Settings, Security.

So far I have managed without ID, notification by ID is possible if you have a terminal on your mobile, it is logged in, and online, if I understand correctly, sms is more practical, all stages are notified by sms... at the expense of the service,

 
server:

What does it mean?

How was it obtained ? Have many tools been discovered ?
 
barabashkakvn:
And how was this obtained? Are there many instruments open?
48 charts open - most likely from that
 

My profile has suddenly decreased a lot in the list of people who ask me to be their friend. Has the site filtered out the others somehow (on what principle?) or is it a bug? Judging by the names, there are very old and very new requests, so it's not like trimming by date. The number of requests in the header is left-handed.

And another thing: the number of friends (the number in the header block) does not correspond to reality (even what is displayed) - this is definitely a bug.

 
marketeer:

My profile has suddenly decreased a lot in the list of people who ask me to be their friend. Did the site filter out the others somehow (on what principle?) or is it a bug? Judging by the names, there are very old and very new requests, so it's not like trimming by date.

And another thing: the number of friends does not correspond to reality (even what is displayed) - this is definitely a bug.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Interesting and Humorous

barabashkakvn, 2014.08.15 15:22

New change in profile:

The friends list is now collapsed

Friends list is now collapsed

ы


 
surmenev:
Where do I get the number itself?
  1. Install the mobile version of the MetaTrader 4/5 terminal fromthe App Store orGoogle Play.
  2. Go to the "Messages" section of your mobile terminal.
  3. Click on "My ID".
 
barabashkakvn:

This is not the case with me at all. Firstly, there is no collapsing/expanding lists. Secondly, the counters do not correspond to reality, as I said:

 
Now I noticed this thing (I don't remember if it was like this before). If INIT_FAILED is returned when initializing the indicator, the indicator is not loaded to the window. If you return INIT_FAILED from the initialization of an Expert Advisor, it will hang in the window in spite of the fact that it says in the log that initialization failed and uninit reason 8. This is a bug or a feature? IMHO, bug, until someone tells me the meaning of different.
 
There are temporary counting errors in the profile. All will be corrected
1...118011811182118311841185118611871188118911901191119211931194...3193
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