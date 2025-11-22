Errors, bugs, questions - page 1187
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Why do you need an ID?
Where do you get the number itself?
This is an optional field, for mobile notifications
It can be found in Profile, Settings, Security.
So far I have managed without ID, notification by ID is possible if you have a terminal on your mobile, it is logged in, and online, if I understand correctly, sms is more practical, all stages are notified by sms... at the expense of the service,
What does it mean?
And how was this obtained? Are there many instruments open?
My profile has suddenly decreased a lot in the list of people who ask me to be their friend. Has the site filtered out the others somehow (on what principle?) or is it a bug? Judging by the names, there are very old and very new requests, so it's not like trimming by date. The number of requests in the header is left-handed.
And another thing: the number of friends (the number in the header block) does not correspond to reality (even what is displayed) - this is definitely a bug.
My profile has suddenly decreased a lot in the list of people who ask me to be their friend. Did the site filter out the others somehow (on what principle?) or is it a bug? Judging by the names, there are very old and very new requests, so it's not like trimming by date.
And another thing: the number of friends does not correspond to reality (even what is displayed) - this is definitely a bug.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Interesting and Humorous
barabashkakvn, 2014.08.15 15:22
New change in profile:
Friends list is now collapsed
Where do I get the number itself?
This is not the case with me at all. Firstly, there is no collapsing/expanding lists. Secondly, the counters do not correspond to reality, as I said: