Errors, bugs, questions - page 1193
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Done. How do you know when an error left in servicedesk has been corrected?
..........The /logs/crashlog directory must be searched in the local Windows XP directory.
No XP at hand, I can't write the paths exactly.
Try running as administrator.
Disable the firewall.
In Control Panel - Administration look at windows logs.
Try compatibility mode.
_Starting as an administrator is not possible - service disabled or related devices.
Turned off my firewall and set it to exceptions, no change.
I don't know what's in the logs, but in the system events I get this notation: popup application:terminal.exe-application error:unknown software exception (0xc0000409) in my application at 0x59c80bac
_how to enable compatibility mode I don't know........ I don't have that experience-pardon my stupidity.
_starting as an administrator is not possible - service disabled or related devices.
I've disabled and excluded the firewall, but no change.
I don't really know what the logs are, but in the system events I get the following entry: application popup:terminal.exe-application error:Exception unknown software exception (0xc0000409) in the application at 0x59c80bac
_how to enable compatibility mode I don't know........ I don't have that experience-excuse me for being dumb.
Why does this error occur?
How much RAM is available? This can be seen in the task manager.
Not even 2 megabytes of memory.
Dear developers, can you please remove the ridiculous 63 character text length restriction in graphical objects? It's really annoying. Instead of one long label we have to make a hedge of several objects one by one, fitting them by size, etc. And instead of built-in Tooltip for graphical objects we have to draw our own Tooltip of several objects + catch mouse events by ourselves. Why do we need all this hassle?
It seems that text is stored in your class asa static array wchar_t[64], which is very inefficient because it squanders a lot of memory. Far not every object has a description, and especially not a long one. And the object name, too, might be short. So you have 64+64 characters = 256 bytes frozen for every object - this is really wasteful! The number of objects in a chart might reach one million.
Another forum update. Ads for blogs, products etc. are now embedded in the forum:
Another forum update. Ads for blogs, products etc. are now embedded in the forum:
Question:- can MT4 open with 0.01 lot?
_How do I drag an indicator strategy from MT4 to MT5?